NORTH RIVER LOBSTER COMPANY and the Shelley Roll

You will want to know about this exciting, unexpected food item being served in New York City. The Shelley Roll is a tasty lobster roll that can only be found at North River Lobster Company, NYC’s first and only floating lobster shack. Put this on your radar for something truly delicious. At a whopping 28 inches, the Shelley Roll is the largest lobster roll in the world!

Overflowing with the freshest lobster, the Shelley Roll can be shared among friends and family while basking in the breathtaking Manhattan skyline from the luxury of a yacht.

Check out videos of the Shelley Roll here!

Gather your group and come on down to Pier 81 in Manhattan and try it out. For more information, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of North River Lobster Company

