MONSTER ENERGY and Legendary Street Artist Risk Create A Juice Monster 'Khaotic' Inspired Car To Give Away

Monster Energy has partnered with legendary street artist RISK in launching two new additions to its line of energy-infused, flavor-packed juices: Juice Monster Papillon and Khaotic. To celebrate the launch, Monster will give away a one-of-a-kind "Khaotic" classic car designed by RISK to one lucky winner on 12/15/2020. Monster is also offering 50 lucky winners unique Juice Monster backpacks. To enter the giveaway, visit monsterenergy.com/juicecar. Submissions will close on 11/30/2020.

"Partnering with Monster on the Khaotic & Papillon launch has been an amazing opportunity," said RISK. "Khaotic represents West Coast style with its vibrant juice and energy blend so I wanted to incorporate those elements into the Khaotic car and can designs. Khaotic and Papillon are bright and colorful and I really had fun creating all these pieces with Juice Monster."

A version 2.0 of the beloved Khaos flavor, Khaotic brings a refreshed, revamped take on the classic blend that started it all while Papillon rounds out the Juice Monster family with a light flavor with hints of peach and nectarine.

Papillon and Khaotic are the lastest additions to the Juice Monster portfolio - a line of elevated juice beverages combining real juice and Monster Energy's unique blend. Juice Monster provides a vibrant array of flavors that appeal to every consumer.

"We are excited to introduce Papillon and Khaotic to our Juice Monster consumers," said Monster Energy's CMO Dan McHugh. "Monster Energy is always looking to expand and diversify our product offerings and believe Papillion and Khaotic will offer a new unique taste for our consumers."

Papillon and Khaotic are now available at convenience and grocery stores nationwide. To learn more about Juice Monster, visit monsterenergy.com/juice.

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at https://www.monsterenergy.com/.

