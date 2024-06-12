INTER-An Exciting Father's Day Outing in NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We know NYC is full of fun activities to do with your dad but why not mix it up with an “immersive” experience where you AND your dad can be part of the art itself!

Bring your dad to INTER, Soho’s must-see destination for interactive art experiences, encompassing futuristic and generative outposts that push the boundaries of art, experience, and self-discovery.

Boasting two floors of over ten exhibits, INTER frequently partners with artists, engineers, and technologists to create spaces where guests can “lose” themselves in discovery. From floor-to-ceiling mirrored kaleidoscope chambers to interactive floors to the upcoming woven 400 sq. ft. display, INTER is the ideal place to take your dad for an unforgettable experience.

Celebrate Father’s Day with INTER and enjoy a special discount on tickets!

·Buy 4 tickets, get 20% off. This offer is valid from Thursday, June 13 through Sunday, June 16. Use promo code: DAD20.

INTER is located at 415 Broadway, New York, NY 10013. Visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of INTER

Comments

