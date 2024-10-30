IAAPA Spotlights Attractions Catering to Plant-Based Diets  

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plant-based diets are increasingly popular worldwide and in some regions, they’re rapidly becoming mainstream. In The U.S., according to Good Food Institute’s analysis of U.S. retail sales, between 2017 and 2023, sales of plant-based foods jumped from $3.9 billion to $8.1 billion.

Disney is celebrated for the plant-based culinary adventures from vegan cheese melts to plant-based hot dogs and even impossible Buffalo poutine available in their parks, and to mark World Vegan Day on November 1st, IAAPA is celebrating its local U.S. member attractions that are now catering exceptionally to plant-based diets.

Desert Botanical Garden - Phoenix, Arizona

Patrons at Desert Botanical Garden’s Gertrude’s Restaurant can enjoy a delicious vegan superfood tamale containing hemp hearts, chia seeds, quinoa, and flax seeds, as well as carrot hummus, smoked and fried tofu marinated in achiote and tamari, and their NextVeg burger, which is made entirely from locally grown ingredients, including Arizaon’s native tepary bean.

Universal Studios - Hollywood, California

Angelenos and visitors to the city of stars have more plant-based food options than ever at Universal Studios Hollywood, including a handful of plant-based Beyond Meat-based dishes, Vegan Banh Mi, dairy-free coconut ice cream, vegetable skewers, and more.

Hershey Park, Hershey, Pennsylvania

At Hershey Park, vegetarian and vegan options, as well as gluten-friendly options, are now available. Offerings include beyond-meat burgers, hummus wraps, gluten-free pizza with Daiya vegan cheese, vegan and gluten-free pretzel bites, vegan chocolate chip cookies, and a range of salads available.

Knoebels, Elysburg, Pennsylvania

Alamo restaurant at Knoebels, America’s largest free-admission amusement park, is now dishing up vegan Pasta al Limone with broccoli, vegan “chicken” fingers, veggie wraps, black bean burgers, vegan “chicken” salad, and more.

Lagoon Amusement Park, Farmington, Utah

From their Teriyaki Stix veggie and rice bowl to their Mexican Hat Tostada salad and roasted barbecue corn, Farmington, Utah’s family-owned amusement park located only 18 miles north of Salt Lake City has vegan visitors covered.

Knotts Berry Farm - Los Angeles, California

There’s vegan options at all of the restaurants inside Knotts Berry Farm, but Grizzly Creek Restaurant is the spot to head to for the largest selection of vegan options, including vegan pizza, “chicken” tenders, and vegan mac and cheese, or for Soyrizo based products, head across the park to Casa California Restaurant.

Legoland - San Diego, California

Vegan beef jerky, raspberry sorbet, and apple fries make for perfect plant-based treats available at Legoland, while their more substantial offerings include Wok ‘N’ Bowl Ramen’s Tofu Stir Fry and Ninja Kitchen’s Tofu Bao Bun.

“Attractions and theme parks have a unique opportunity to not only offer memorable experiences but also to lead the way in promoting sustainability,” says Michael Shelton, Executive Director and Vice President of IAAPA North America.

“The growing demand for plant-based food options reflects a broader shift in consumer awareness about the impact of our food choices on both health and the environment. Offering delicious and diverse vegan options allows our members to cater to this increasing demand, while also contributing to the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lessen the impact of food production on climate change. I’m excited to see more attractions embracing this trend, as it reflects our industry's commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and environmental stewardship.”

IAAPA (The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) represents over 6,000 amusement industry members in more than 100 countries worldwide and operates several global attractions-industry trade shows. IAAPA Expo, the premier event for the global attractions industry, will take place at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Florida from November 18-22, 2024, bringing together industry professionals, suppliers, and innovators from around the globe to showcase the latest trends, technologies, and developments shaping the future of the attractions industry.

IAAPA's global headquarters and North America office are in Orlando, Florida, U.S. IAAPA also maintains offices in Brussels, Belgium; Hong Kong, China; Shanghai, China; and, Mexico City, Mexico. Visit IAAPA.org or connect through IAAPA’s social media channels: @IAAPAHQ #IAAPA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Universal Studios

