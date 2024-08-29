Gargiulo's Restaurant at Coney Island Presents Italian Fest on 9/15

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We all know about the famous San Gennaro Feast in Little Italy taking place each year in September. There is an authentic San Gennaro Feast that happens in Coney Island, Brooklyn. On September 15th at Gargiulo’s Restaurant, the legendary “old world” Italian restaurant will turn its driveaway into a San Gennaro festival with all of the great classic Italian dishes, cannolis, pizzas and more available.

Forget the crowds and street food that has little to do with classic Italian offerings and enjoy the most authentic San Gennaro feast NYC has to offer! This year, the San Gennaro menu staples will be Brick Oven Pizza, Rice & Spinach Balls, Penne Pasqualina, Calamari Racanati, Mini Cannolis, Sfogliatelle, Zeppole, and so much more!

Here are the details:

-Date: September 15th, 2024

-Location: Gargiulo’s Restaurant (2911 West 15th Street, Coney Island, New York 11224)

-Time: 3:00pm - 7:00pm

For more information on Gargiulo's Restaurant, please visit HERE

