GARDENUITY for the Joy of Gardening Indoors and Outdoors

Editor's note: We are excited to let our readers know all about Gardenuity! This distinctive company encourages the love of gardening. With the summer growing season coming to a close, people who love to cook with fresh herbs should experience Gardenuity's Herb Garden. The Herb Garden and their many other wonderful items are ideal for your home, the workplace, and gifting.

Gardenuity merges gardening with well-being, delivering customized gardening kits and experiences to consumers and businesses nationwide with the mission to make gardening accessible to everyone while improving well-being, performance, mental health, and nutrition. Gardening kits come with everything needed for a successful season of growing. The kits are available for both Indoor and Outdoor gardens and range from desktop arrangements and herb growing kits, to Gratitude Gardens to enhance mindfulness and more.

Gardens can be grown for personal pleasure or within corporate wellness programs through Gardenuity for Business that is Gardenuity’s multi-faceted program that helps organizations improve team well-being and mental health through gardening. Gardenuity is led by CEO and Co-Founder, Donna Letier, who is passionate about making the wellness benefits of gardening accessible no matter where one lives, works, or plays.

Some of Gardenuity's bestsellers include:

Amaryllis Bulbs (starting at $26)

Tropical Desktop Garden ($58)

The Herb Garden Subscription ($162)

The Giftable Kitchen Garden ($78)

Think of Gardenuity for corporate gifting, items for hosts when you attend a party, and holiday presents. For more information on all of their products and to place orders, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gardenuity

