Experiential Dining at Chef David Burke's NJ Restaurants

Internationally awarded celebrity Chef David Burke, known for pushing boundaries and starting trends, has raised the bar for fine dining yet again with his “experiential dining” experiences. Happening now at his New Jersey restaurants, these events – many include Chef Burke’s world-class dinner options – include such exciting events as blindfolded dinners, comedy nights, whodunit murder mysteries, professional chef cook-offs and even brunch on a boat. Live entertainment is often also featured at many of his restaurants.

Staying ahead in the very competitive hospitality industry is what has kept Burke successful. In fact, three of his New Jersey restaurants were among “New Jersey’s 40 Best Restaurants” list compiled by NJ Monthly magazine’s toughest critics. They recognized that, time and again, Burke’s innovative approach creates winning concepts. As a result, his family of New Jersey restaurants are busy even on a traditionally slower weekday night. When not booked, Burke cleverly uses private dining spaces for events so as to not disturb guests in main dining room areas.

His fans - many Gen Zs and Millennials who are busy professionals and often parents - are gobbling up tickets for these unique dining experiences.

“They often have only one night a week to enjoy themselves,” explained Burke. “They don’t want to rush through a great dinner then drive to another location to catch a show. At my restaurants, they have the luxury of having a comfortable, designated table, a first-class dinner and entertainment. It suits today’s busy lifestyles.”

Burke gets his ideas from many sources. First there is his own zany imagination – he was dubbed the Culinary Prankster as a young chef by New Yorker magazine for his whimsical presentations, like his Instagram-able Clothesline Bacon; he’s a global traveler who experiences out-of-the-box dining events; and, Burke never forgets to look to the past for inspiration for his current diners’ needs and desires. The supper club-type events are hugely popular at his restaurants.

And tickets for these special evenings can be purchased from a cell phone, making the evening plans even more convenient for busy couples.

Offering entertainment at his restaurants doesn’t come without its price, says Burke. He hires an IT consultant to update his websites with information and easy reservation processes. He must book and pay for the entertainment and he needs to hire and train additional staff. Burke also installs the latest lighting and sound systems.

As to why he goes to the extra effort and expense of providing experiential dining, he says:

“We have to find ways to keep our customers coming back while also filling gaps created by our customers’ changing habits and demands. In the last two decades a couple of things happened,” explained Burke. “People don’t go out to lunch as much, and they no longer stay out as late. We don’t get 9:30 reservations anymore. In New York City we do, but not in the suburbs. So, we created dining experiences that satisfy our customers who are savvy diners with super busy lives. They want a great dinner and if they can get professional entertainment at one spot, that makes their night a huge success. It makes the most of their time. For us a ticketed event is funds we can count on. It allows us to budget and plan for the week. It works for them and us. And don’t forget my events are also perfect for singles, not just couples.”

Here is just a sampling of what’s happening at Chef David Burke’s eponymous award-winning restaurants. Please check your favorite David Burke restaurant's website for a full list:

Red Horse, Rumson

October 8 - Meet & Greet Chef David Burke and his brilliant Pastry Chef Stu Marx. Enjoy a three-course dinner while enjoying a cooking demo.

October 18 - Murder Mystery with professional actors.

THE GOAT, Union Beach

Oct. 6 - The GOAT Boat, brunch at sea

Oct. 18 - Comedy Night with headlining comics and dinner

Oct. 20 - Drag Brunch with Pork Roll and Queens

Red Horse, Bernardsville: in THE BERNIE, a supper club with special BERNIE MENU, drink specials and wines from the Wine Spectator Award winning list. THE BERNIE featuring a series of live music performances and entertainment.

Oct. 9 - Live music by Brynn Stanley, from New York City and Los Angeles

Oct. 10 - Comedy Night Show and Dinner

Oct. 24 – Live! Joe Piscopo and His Big Band

DRIFTHOUSE, Sea Bright

Oct. 13 - Comedy Show & Buffet Dinner

Nov. 15 - Live Music with The Nerds

Dec. 6 - Live Music with Michael Ghegan.

Orchard Park, East Brunswick

Oct. 10 - Rosé Fest, a variety of the best Rosés and a plethora of hors d’oeuvres and DJ on the gorgeous Orchard Terrace, which is fully protected with retractable roof, heat and its own bar.

Oct. 25 - Jack Daniel's Frank Sinatra Select and Cigars with buffet dinner on Orchard Terrace.

The Fox & Falcon, South Orange: a la carte menu available; Weekly entertainment – Mondays Open Mic; Wednesdays Trivia; Thursdays Karaoke; Fridays Live Music

Oct. 11 - Whiskey & Sugar

Oct. 18 - Brian Geiger

Oct. 25 - Nahscha

Nov. 1 - Last Night in Town

Nov. 8 - Whiskey & Sugar.

VENTANAS Restaurant and Lounge, Fort Lee

Oct. 17 - Cigar Experience

Oct. 26 L- e Cirque Halloween Extravaganza.

Son Cubano, West New York

Every Friday Salsa Dancing; Every Saturday Latin Dancing.

