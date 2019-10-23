EVIL GENIUS Announces New All-Natural Line of Hard Seltzers

Evil Genius in Fishtown, Pennsylvania announces the newest member of their family of adult drinks - and this baby is ready to part-y. Evil Genius Hard Seltzer will debut in a 12-can case featuring three flavors #bigmood (lemon-lime), #tbt (grapefruit) and #bestlife (black cherry). Light, refreshing and bubbly, Evil Genius Hard Seltzer is made with all-natural ingredients, and essenced with a kiss of fruit. Each seltzer is naturally gluten-free, contains no sugar and weighs in at a mere 100 calories. This new low-calorie cousin to Evil Genius Beer Company's popular craft beer lines will go on sale at the Evil Genius Lab and Bar (1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122) starting Tuesday, October 22, 2019. The hard seltzer line will then roll out in retail and bottle shops, and in restaurants and bars, through 23 wholesalers across seven states between now and Monday, November 4, 2019. The exact date of availability will differ in each market and at each establishment. If you don't see Evil Genius Hard Seltzer, make sure to slide into the DM of your favorite bar/restaurant and give them a nudge.

"We really loved the idea of creating something new and different from beer," said Evil Genius partner Trevor Hayward. "Our taproom in Philadelphia, while the vast majority of what we sell is beer, has seen a huge rise in the demand for hard seltzer. We love to create new things, and experiment, and saw this as an opportunity to do just that with something we could see our customers wanted!"

He added, "You don't always want to drink beer - and we get that. We also wanted to make something that wasn't overly sugary, kept calories in check for people who were counting and not compromise on flavor. We wanted a beverage that you can sip on all day without guilt or that sugar headache that some alternatives bring. It's also naturally gluten free, so friendly to those who need or want to avoid gluten."

For the launch, Evil Genius partners Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward are ready to serve up a brand new experience to their growing customer base. Bowen said, "When someone picks up our beer, and now our seltzer, we want them to have an experience. It's not just about what's inside that can or bottle, It's about how it makes them feel, 'what it reminds them of, and how they think about it after they're finished. Everyone's experience will be different, but we hope they're reminded of a great childhood memory, enjoy the crisp and delicious taste and flavors, and come away feeling refreshed."

Work on the hard seltzer began earlier this year in spring of 2019. The duo saw a rise in demand at The Lab and the growing popularity of other adult beverages. They had wanted to expand their offerings beyond craft beer and it made perfect sense to perfect a brand new line of locally-made small-batch hard seltzer. Evil Genius will team up for the seltzer production with their contract brewing partner, Wyndridge Farm Brewing, based in York County PA.

For the initial launch, Evil Genius looks to make just under 5,000 cases. The seltzer will start in three flavors available in a 12-can multipack, as listed below:

Grapefruit - #tbt - Evil Genius grapefruit seltzer is light, refreshing, and packs that beautiful grapefruit flavor without the acidity.

Lemon & Lime #bigmood - Two great flavors that taste great together! Not many seltzers combine two flavors, and Evil Genius believes their Lemon and Lime really hits the nail on the head in terms of drinkability and refreshment.

Black Cherry #bestlife - One of the more popular hard seltzer flavors from EG's research, and a favorite among their own staff. Evil Genius wanted to put their own spin on this flavor and make it the best one out there. The taste speaks for itself.

Adult beverages are always more fun with friends - and the starting multi-pack was designed for adults that like to share. Bring the multi-pack to your next party, gathering, picnic and special event. Development has already begun on new flavors that will see a 2020 debut.

For the starting launch, The Lab will start carrying it this week for $19.99. The final roll out will continue through November. Hayward said, "By Monday November 4th we'll be launching it in all of PA, NJ, DE, CT, MD and RI. MA will launch a little closer to the end of November. You'll primarily find it in your local liquor store or beer distributor, as well as Wegmans, Total Wine and More, Weis Market, and Giant."

Hayward concluded by saying, "Not all seltzer drinkers are beer drinkers. This is a great opportunity to introduce our name and products to people not familiar with Evil Genius."

Next up, after the full roll-out of the hard seltzer, Evil Genius looks to continue to do what they have always done - and put very silly names on very serious drinks. Hayward said, "We'll have a bunch of new beers we'll be making next year for the first time, as well as producing bigger and better events at our home location The Lab - in Fishtown in Philadelphia."

For more about Evil Genius Hard Seltzer, visit www.evilgeniusseltzer.com

For more about Evil Genius Beer Company and what's on tap this week - and every week - visit www.evilgeniusbeer.com/lab/

ABOUT EVIL GENIUS BEER COMPANY

Evil Genius Beer Company was started in 2011 by best friends Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward. After almost 8 years, and a motto of "Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers", Evil Genius Beer Company now distributes to 7 states ( (PA, NJ, MD, DE, CT, MA, and RI) with 19 different core and seasonal beers to quench their ever thirsty customers. This puts the brewers on Front Street in the top 5% of breweries in the country and the second largest in the city of Philadelphia. For more information, visit evilgeniusbeer.com, and connect on social @evilgeniusbeer

