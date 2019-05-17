EATALY NYC DOWNTOWN Celebrates All Things Pizza

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Starting on May 19 Eataly NYC Downtown will be celebrating all things pizza, from restaurants to retail, for the week. Throughout the week, Eataly NYC Downtown will be hosting guest Neapolitan pizzaioli for Quattro Mani: A Neapolitan Guest Chef Series at Eataly NYC Downtown. The pizzaiolos will serve up a mini pie, alongside one from our pizza partner Simone Falco of Rossopomodoro (located within our La Pizza & La Pasta restaurant). This pizza duo ($19) will be featured on the La Pizza & La Pasta menu for that night only.

May 19, 5- 8 PM: Anthony Mangieri of Una Pizza Napoletana

-Chef Mangieri: Concetta Pizza San Marzano tomatoes, Piennolo tomatoes, Corbarino tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes from Campania, Sicilian extra virgin olive oil, Sicilian sea salt, breadcrumbs, parsley, and Pecorino Romano DOP

-Rossopomodoro: Prosciutto Tonnato Mozzarella di Bufala, Rovagnati Prosciutto Cotto Gran Biscotto, tonnato sauce, and crispy capers

May 22, 5-8 PM: Robero Caporuscio and Giorgia Caporuscio of Keste Pizza & Vino

-Chef Caporuscio: Cetara Pizza 100% Italian Mozzarella di Bufala, a mixture of smoked and non-smoked cheese, zucchini, Cetara anchovies, stracciatella cheese, lemon zest, and fresh mint

-Rossopomodoro: Scarpetta Cosi Com'è Datterino Tomatoes four ways, Mozzarella di Bufala, Sicilian oregano, fresh basil, and Maldon sea salt

May 23, 5 -8 PM: Ciro Iovine of Song 'E Napule

-Chef Ciro Iovine: Marinara Starita Sicilian confit grape tomatoes, Cetara anchovies, San Marzano tomatoes DOP, Sicilian oregano, organic garlic, and Pecorino

-Rossopomodoro: Tricolore Pizza Blistered cherry tomatoes, Mozzarella di Bufala, and local ramp pesto

Eataly NYC Downtown and this project is a Proud Sponsor of 9/11. Guests can make reservations through this link.

Photo: Courtesy of Eataly NYC Downtown





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You