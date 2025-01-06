Dry January is Happening in Philly Bars and Restaurants

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Philadelphia kicks off 2025 with a refreshing twist on the traditional post-holiday celebration. Ten bars and restaurants across the city will offer a variety of exciting ways to support Dry January - a month long initiative encouraging people to celebrate a new year, new you with a post-holiday detox. These local spots are making it easier than ever to participate in Dry January by expanding their menus of zero proof and mocktail selections, by changing up selections on their menus with new features, and/or by joining forces in a city-wide Philadelphia Dry January Happy Hour.

During Dry January Happy Hour - running all month long - participating venues will highlight inventive and delicious zero-proof cocktails, mocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a sophisticated mocktail, refresh with a unique drink, or socialize with friends without the alcohol, Philadelphia’s top eateries and bars are making sure you won’t miss out on any of the fun. Plus, patrons can take advantage of special Dry January Happy Hour deals, where mocktails and zero-proof drinks will be offered at discounted prices, making it easier to experience the joy of an alcohol-f ree celebration.

Philadelphia Dry January will take place starting January 6th at restaurants and bars in Philly's top food and drink neighborhoods - including Manayunk, Fishtown, Northern Liberties, South Philadelphia, Old City and Center City. Notable bars and restaurants participating include Grace and Proper, Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti, Mamajuana Cafe Philly, PJ Clarke's at the Curtis Building, Bar Jawn, Evil Genius Beer Company, Yards Brewing, Craftsman Row Saloon, SOMO and Mia Ragazza - with others to be added soon.



1) Grace and Proper

941 S 8th St

Philadelphia, PA 19147

South Philadelphia



Grace and Proper features three zero-proof cocktails this month. Starting in January, look for a $7 rotating zero-proof selection on the happy hour menu for $7.00. Happy hour hours/days at Grace and Proper are Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.



Zero-proof cocktails on the Grace and Proper menu to start the year are as follows:



* Currant Trends which is reminiscent of a Mezcal Cocktail with smoky Lapsang Tea; features sirop de groseille, fresh lime, lapsang souchong tea

* Orange Blossom Fizz is inspired by the idea of a N/A Ramos Fizz; features cranberry, orange blossom, fresh lemon, egg white, amarina cherry

* Mockingbird is a zero-proof take on G/P house favorite craft cocktail "The Bird"; features fresh grapefruit and lime juice, spicy ginger, simple syrup



General Manager Ryan Rayer said, "We take pride in offering the same quality in n/a form, and we are happy to help with celebrating Dry January!"



2) Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Old City/ Historic Philly



Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti has a rotating selection all year long for zero-proof cocktails and mocktails. For Dry January, look for the following to be on special during happy hour for $8.00 each (regular price $14.00):



Tempered Expectations - plum/shiso tea cordial, lemon, elderflower tonic

Sober Spritz - dhos gin f ree, elderflower syrup, pellegrino limonata, rosemary



Additional alcohol f ree selections on the Positano Coast bar menu include Phony Negroni (St. Agrestis, Brooklyn, 0.0%) for $13.00, Peroni (Italian Pilsner 0.0%) for $7.50 and Fever Tree Sparklings (Lime and Yuzu, Grapefruit and Elderflower Tonic) for $5.00.



Happy Hour at Positano Coast is Tuesday through Friday, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, and Sunday, from 4:00pm to 6:30pm.



3) PJ Clarke's

601 Walnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Center City/ Washington West



PJ Clarke's at the Curtis celebrates Dry January with zero-proof specials all month long, joining the existing line-up of on-going mocktails on the menu.



Puttin' on the Spritz - Ghia Aperitif, Passion Fruit Puree, Vinada Sparkling Wine, Bab Louie, Orange Bitters, Simple Syrup, Orange Wheel, Fresh Mint



Not-So Olde Fashioned - Lyre's American Malt, Bab Louie, Orange Bitters, Demerara, Simple Syrup, Orange Wheel and Maraschino Cherry



Cranberry Orange Spritzer - Cranberry juice, soda, honey, orange juice cubes



All zero-f ree cocktails above are $14.00 regularly but $7.00 during Dry January Happy Hour. Happy Hour runs 5:00pm to 7:00pm, served in bar, patio, and lounge areas.



4) Mamajuana Cafe Philly

1000 Frankford Ave #1

Philadelphia - Fishtown



Mamajuana Cafe Philly launches their first-ever mocktails and zero proof cocktails during Dry January - after which they will become a staple on the menu. Look for each to be as flavorful, well balanced and stunning as their alcoholic selections.



Tropical Eden - A refreshing oasis of sweet passion fruit, crisp cucumber, and the delicate balance of lime and pear.



Golden Breeze - A sunny blend of tropical pineapple and mango, uplifted by lime and cool hints of mint.



Berry Paradise - A creamy delight with sweet strawberries, fragrant basil, tropical pineapple, and velvety coconut cream.



During January for their launch, look for the above selections to be $12.00 regular price and $6.00 during happy hour, which runs Monday through Thursday, 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the bar.



5) Mia Ragazza

4411 Main St

Philadelphia, PA 19127

Manayunk



Mia Ragazza celebrates Dry January by adding all mocktails to their happy hour menu, including the No Booze Tiramisu Espresso Martini- crafted with Seedlip Spice and Orgeat. All mocktail selections are normally $10-14, but during happy hour will be $8. Happy Hour runs Monday to Friday, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Happy hour also features $9 select appetizers and $11 Roman style pizzas.



Dry January Featured Selections:



Pseudo Spritz

peach, rosemary, lavender syrup

$9.00 ($8.00 during January Happy Hour)



Phony Negroni

crafted by st. agrestis in brooklyn

$12.00 ($8.00 during January Happy Hour)



No Booze Tiramisu

our classic cocktail with seedlip spice

$14.00 ($8.00 during January Happy Hour)



6) Bar Jawn

247 Main St

Philadelphia, PA 19127

Manayunk



Bar Jawn serves zero-proof cocktails all year-round and during Dry January will discount them to 50 percent off to $6.00 (from $12.00), including Phony Negroni®, Phony Mezcal Negroni, Phony Espresso Negroni and Amaro Falso. Happy Hour runs Wednesday to Friday, 4:00pm to 6:00pm.



7) Craftsman Row Saloon

112 S. 8th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Center City/ Jewelers Row



Craftsman Row Saloon presents a Cranberry Mule for Dry January, featuring ginger beer, cranberry, lime and mint - the perfect seasonal zero-proof cocktail to close out the Christmas Pop-up in its final weeks and raise a glass into the new year. On special for Dry January Happy Hour for $5.00, and $7.00 during non-happy hour hours. Happy Hour is Wednesday to Friday, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.



Plus Dry January and Mocktail/ Zero Proof Cocktail Selections this month - prices below are for all times - not just happy hour.



8) Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St

Philadelphia, PA 19122

Fishtown



Head to Evil Genius Beer Company's brick and mortar "The Lab" in Fishtown for mocktails and N/A beer all year round. During Dry January look for Blood Orange with lemon, simple syrup, soda, garnished with lime, plus N/A IPA and Golden Ale from Athletic Brewing Company. Evil Genius presents the N/A beer during ALL January hours for $6.00 and Blood Orange for $5.00. Look for rotating monthly non-alcoholic selections each and every month.



9) Yards Brewing

500 Spring Garden

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Northern Liberties



Yards in Northern Liberties features N/A Golden Ale from Athletic Brewing Company, plus the Pom Kehoe (Pomegranate, Orange and Lime Cooler), and Berry Demure, Berry Cutesy (Blackberry, Lemon, Thyme Refresher). Yards will run specials all the time - not just during happy hour - with mocktails at $7.00 and N/A beer for $6.00. Look for rotating monthly non-alcoholic selections each and every month.



10) SOMO

4311 Main St

Philadelphia, PA 19127

Manayunk



For the entire month of January, SOMO is partnering with Wallace Dry Goods, the celebrated upscale, non-alcoholic bottle shop in Ardmore, PA who is providing NA spirits for five non-alcoholic cocktails at SOMO, including:



Mezcal Margarita - Cut above zero proof mezcal. Dhōs Orange non-alcoholic liqueur. Fresh Lime.



Espresso Martini - ISH Caribbean spiced spirit non-alcoholic rum. Lyre Coffee Liqueur. Backyard Beams nitro cold brew coffee. Cream. ($14)



Black Manhattan - F ree Spirits’ Spirit of Bourbon. The Pathfinder aperitif. Orange Bitters. ($14)



Aperol Spritz - Abstinence Blood Orange Aperitif. Prima Pave’ Blanc de Blancs. Club soda.($14)



Mimosa - Prima Pave Rose + Orange Juice.($14)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Craftsman Row Saloon

