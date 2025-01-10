DOGFISH INN Located in Lewes, Delaware for a Great Winter Getaway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Be wowed! A winter excursion to the stylish Dogfish INN located in the charming shore community of Lewes, Delaware is an outstanding trip! Dogfish Head, the renowned brewing company, has exciting destinations in the area that will top off your stay such as their brewery, distillery and delightful restaurants. We have all the information and tips for our readers so you can make a great getaway. It’s time to make memories!

Dogfish Head has evolved far beyond its roots as the “first brewpub in the first state™.” Dogfish INN was opened in 2014 and recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. The picturesque canal-front, beer-themed hotel nestled in Lewes’ historic downtown features a newly refurbished cottage as a reception area and expanded amenities for their guests. The spacious rooms are wonderfully appointed with everything you need for your visit. Take time to relax around the outdoor fire pit or by the warming fireplace in the reception cottage as you sip complementary coffee and tea. The Dogfish INN staff is ready to meet all your needs and make recommendations for attractions in the area. You’ll just love the total vibe.

Lewes is a nature lovers’ paradise year-round. As a matter of fact, the INN has a slogan, “Welcome to Lewes, Mother Nature, Let’s Do This.” From the pristine community’s many Instagrammable views to engaging activities such as hiking, birding and biking there are a lot to do. One of Lewes’ prime birdwatching sites visitors love to visit is the Great March Preserve. Dogfish INN offers guests a variety of outdoor equipment to use during their stays that includes binoculars, hammocks and, cornhole boards. And they have expanded its “Gear Shed” to include a more extensive fleet of custom beach cruisers and e-bikes from Priority Bicycles.

Be sure to take the approximately short drive from Lewes to Milton where the Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and Dogfish Head Distillery are both available for fascinating tours. They can be easily scheduled in advance online. And while you’re there, stop by the brewery’s eatery where you can experience beer flights, craft cocktails and great bites. Fill your growler with your favorite brew and visit their shop for Dogfish Head beers, their small batch spirits, and merch before you leave.

Your day is not complete unless you indulge in a delectable meal. In nearby Rehoboth, Dogfish Head has two popular restaurants, Brewing & Eats and Chesapeake & Maine. We were delighted by our meal at Brewing & Eats where we relished their tasty Pretzel Bites, a wood-fired pizza, and a craft burger,

History buffs will want to explore Lewes’ rich nautical background and visit many centuries old sites such as the Hiram Rodney Burton House, Rabbit’s Ferry House, Blacksmith Shop and the Doctor’s Office that are showcased by the Lewes Historical Society.

Why wait for the warm weather when Dogfish INN and the other properties by Dogfish Head Brewing Company make the perfect getaway year-round. We highly recommend it as a top-notch trip in the coming months.

Dogfish Inn is located at 105 Savannah Rd., Lewes DE 19958. Lewes and the Delaware beaches are easily accessed by car and the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.

For more information on Dogfish INN, please visit HERE and call 302.644.8292.

For more information on all things Dogfish Head, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

