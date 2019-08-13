DEL FRISCO'S GRILLE Now Offers New Plant-Based Steak Offering

Del Frisco's Grille, the American bar and grill known for its vibrant ambiance and modern menu, introduces four new and exciting dishes to its menu at all U.S. locations. Each new offering is inspired by the latest culinary trends to match the ever-evolving palettes of today's restaurant guest.

With plant-based meats representing one of the hottest food trends among savvy consumers today, Del Frisco's Grille is further satisfying needs for meat substitutes with its new Cauliflower Steak Frites - a great entrée for anyone looking for an alternative to steak and seafood. Cauliflower no longer needs to be relegated to a side dish and rather can take center stage when dressed in the restaurant's unique golden raisin agrodolce, which elevates the dish's taste and presentation in a fresh way.

The Grille also adds three new, healthful seafood interpretations to its ever-growing menu: a BBQ Shrimp Cobb Salad, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail appetizer and a Mediterranean Shrimp Bowl featuring turmeric - well known for its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to potentially lower one's risk of heart disease. All are gluten-free to better serve guests with varying dietary needs or preferences in looking out for one's health.

"We're proud to bring a new plant-based entrée like the Cauliflower Steak Frites to our forward-thinking Steakhouse menu," said Brandon Coleman III, President of Del Frisco's Grille. "The addition of new vegetarian and health-focused dishes makes our menu even more versatile for guests celebrating any occasion."

The new dishes featured include:

Cauliflower Steak Frites with roasted cauliflower, golden raisin agrodolce, black garlic aioli and sweet potato frites

BBQ Shrimp Cobb with heirloom cherry tomato, avocado, hickory-smoked bacon, corn, hard boiled egg, sunflower seeds and serrano honey vinaigrette

Mediterranean Shrimp Bowl with turmeric rice, baby spinach, basil pesto, crispy prosciutto and tzatziki

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail with chipotle cocktail sauce and lemon dill aioli

Experience the new plant-based and health-minded dishes at any Del Frisco's Grille location nationwide. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit DelFriscosGrille.com.

About Del Frisco's Grille:

Del Frisco's Grille is a stylish, modern restaurant with a vibrant ambiance where life is celebrated around the table. Boasting premium American classics infused with fresh, seasonal ingredients, the Grille's thoughtful menu features Del Frisco's Prime, hand-cut steaks and craveable, shareable dishes such as the signature Cheesesteak Eggrolls. With an award-winning yet accessible wine list and hand-crafted cocktails, Del Frisco's Grille takes guests through a social culinary journey with each experience, no matter the occasion. Del Frisco's Grille currently has 24 locations nationwide.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Del Frisco's Grille





