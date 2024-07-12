Côtes du Rhône-Get to Know the Region, Grapes and their Wines

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We want to acquaint or re-acquaint our readers with the winemaking region of Côtes du Rhône. It has a lot to offer, well known for its diversity, versatility and the bounty of delightful wines that can be purchased at a wallet friendly price point.

The appelation covers much of the Rhône Valley and it follows the Rhône River from the north in Vienne pas Avignon in the south. It includes over 150 different villages. The geography is diverse making the overall region ideal for wine production.

The red wines of the Côtes du Rhône appellation are known for their berry fruit flavors, well-structured and velvety tannins and bright acidity, making them highly desirable for wine lovers.

The world of Côtes du Rhône wines is deep and vast and the production of red wines dominate while white, rose, sparkling and dessert wines are also produced. Of the 23 grape varieties that can be used to make Côtes du Rhône AOC wines, the three that are especially dominant in the region are Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre. Get to know these grapes better.

-Grenache is the most widely grown grape in the Rhône Valley and is a seductive red grape with a round and warm character. It grows well across a variety of terroirs, and in blends, it embodies the generosity that Rhône wines are known for. It’s bursting with sweet cherry and raspberry fruit, cinnamon spice.

-Syrah is stylish and complex, but difficult to grow and requires careful cultivation. More common in the Northern Rhône, it is known for its powerful dark fruit flavors, delicate violet aromas and characteristic pepper notes. In red blends, it contributes a full-bodied yet balanced savory element that wines from this region are known for. High in tannins and lower in acidity, it makes a drink-now or cellar wine that is stylish and a bit sassy.

-Mourvèdre is widely cultivated on the sun-drenched slopes of the Southern Rhône. The grape is warm and generous, with a powerful structure and strong tannins. With darker fruit flavors of blackberry and plum, a meaty savoriness and a slight floral character, Mourvèdre adds tannic structure and floral aromas.

Other grapes include Carignan, for woodsy spices and red berry notes, as well as more savory flavors and aromas; and Cinsault, for nicely defined fruit, an often floral lift, and an ability to thrive even in notably hot years. Brun Argenté, Counoise, Marselan, Muscardin, Picquepoul Noir, and Terret Noir are also used to a lesser degree.

The freshness of wines from the Côtes du Rhône AOC make them excellent everyday wines, with pairing options for summertime fare that includes charcuterie, vegetables, grilled meats, and seafood dishes.

The Côtes du Rhône AOCs are famous for the winemakers’ ability to blend and create beautiful wines that are recognizable from the region, as well as being able to showcase their individuality. In any bottle, you’ll find personality, creativity and history, while you get the fun of deciding which wine is your absolute favorite!

For more information on the wines from the Côtes du Rhône AOC, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Laurence Feraud & Pegau

