Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Ed Carew of SEE NO EVIL PIZZA

After graduating from The Culinary Institute of America, Chef Ed Carew began his career in New York as a line cook first at Gramercy Tavern, then Eleven Madison Park. Ed was then appointed Sous Chef at Craftbar working under chef Tom Colicchio. Looking to broaden his cooking style, Ed shifted from New American cuisine to Mediterranean/European by becoming the Chef de Cuisine at Fiamma under chef Michael White, then as Executive Chef at Florio Cafe in San Francisco. Returning to New York Ed became the Executive Chef at Le Caprice, the restaurant at The Pierre hotel. Since then, Ed has lent his talents to various projects working with such companies as Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, and Rosemary’s in New York before partnering with Adrien Gallo at See No Evil Pizza.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Executive Chef and Partner, Ed Carew about his career and See No Evil pizza.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

Having my first club sandwich with my mom at The Drake Hotel in Chicago probably around 1975.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Italian food caught my interest really early on, which is funny because I grew up in a total non-ethnic food minded family. Italian cuisine always seemed romantic and inclusive to me, simple yet special with built in integrity.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I feel that the food I cook and come up with comes from a very honest place. It's transparent and gimmick free, maybe to a fault. I love deeply robust and hearty food. I'm not evolved enough to appreciate subtleties in anything, so I gravitate to what you see is what you get.

What is your favorite meal?

Hands down its Sunday chicken with my family.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

See No Evil Pizza is our love letter to New York, pizza, and the opportunity to be ourselves in arguably the best city in the world.

See No Evil Pizza is located at 210 West 50th Street (in the Subway) New York, NY 10019. For more information, menus, and reservations, visit their website HERE . Follow them on Instagram @seenoevilpizza.

Photo Credit: Provided by See No Evil Pizza

