Chef David Burke Spins into Orange Lawn Tennis Club with DAVID BURKE AT ORANGE LAWN

James Beard award-winning Chef, David Burke brings his best-in-class fare to the 140-year-old Orange Lawn Tennis Club, located in South Orange, New Jersey, with the opening of a new restaurant concept, David Burke at Orange Lawn.

"I am excited to partner with Orange Lawn Tennis Club on a new restaurant concept, David Burke at Orange Lawn, in the newly-renovated clubhouse, and also provide a new twist to the existing, poolside 40 Love Pub," says chef David Burke. "The thrill of creating inspiring new menus while showcasing some of my signature dishes is always something I look forward to."

For the first time in South Orange, chef David Burke will showcase his acclaimed fare at Orange Lawn Tennis Club's storied clubhouse restaurant David Burke at Orange Lawn, and at the existing, poolside pub, 40 Love Pub.

David Burke at Orange Lawn, will Burke's modern American fare with Italian influences, featuring dishes including Burke's patented salt-aged beef, hand-crafted pastas, veggie-forward dishes and his beloved signature items like his Lobster Dumplings, Scallops & Octopus, Pastrami Smoked Salmon and more. Beverages will include a wide selection of wines and specialty cocktails such as a rye-based Advantage Lillet, and more. The restaurant is open to the public through Orange Lawn Tennis Club's dining club membership, which entails a nominal, one-time fee on the first visit, followed by a welcome package, take-home gift and a 10% discount at all other David Burke restaurant locations.

Burke's whimsical fare will be served at the existing, poolside 40 Love Pub, where members will be able to enjoy a casual meal with a specially-curated craft beer selection all while soaking up the sun on the al fresco patio, or poolside with friends and family.

Orange Lawn Tennis Club has undergone extensive renovations to enhance the overall experience for members. The clubhouse will have a newly-decorated and modernized dining room, a gorgeous banquet space for up to 225 guests as well as a sports bar with televisions and couches. 40 Love Pub will offer a larger service and seating area, a pizza oven and more. With the total redesign, members and guests will be able to delight in exquisite meals and entertainment after an afternoon out on the courts.

"Chef Burke's unparalleled creativity and extraordinary talent will create an exciting dining and entertainment experience that the surrounding community will truly treasure, and won't find elsewhere in the Essex County area," says Orange Lawn Tennis Club President Bruce Schonbraun. "Our historic club is once again making history."

Chef Burke's passion-project, an on-site herb garden that will provide diners with fresh and seasonal ingredients for their dishes and cocktails, cooking classes, and wine dinners with esteemed wineries. In the coming months, Chef Burke's patented Salt Meat Aging Room will also be added.

About Orange Lawn Tennis Club

Founded in 1880, Orange Lawn Tennis Club has recently undergone an extensive renovation program dramatically enhancing the club grounds, buildings and activities at the club. The storied clubhouse, while maintaining its historic feel, will have a newly decorated and modernized dining room, a gorgeous banquet space that can accommodate up to 225 guests, as well as a sports bar lounge. Sitting on 16 acres, Orange Lawn Tennis Club has 20 tennis courts (14 Clay Courts, and 6 Grass Courts), 5 Paddle Courts, Aquatics Center, Summer Camp, a variety of fun programmed sporting activities throughout the summer, and the poolside 40 Love Pub to enjoy al fresco dining. Orange Lawn is a unique social club, with year-round offerings - providing exquisite meals and entertainment for families and friends to enjoy.

David Burke at Orange Lawn is located at 309 North Ridgewood Road, South Orange, NJ 07079. For more information, please visit https://dborangelawn.com/ or call 973.552.2284.

Photo Credit: "Sea Scallop Crudo" Courtesy of David Burke at Orange Lawn





