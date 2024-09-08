CIRCLE LINE Sets Sail to Bear Mountain with the Ultimate Oktoberfest Cruise

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Circle Line, the leader in iconic New York City sightseeing cruises, is thrilled to bring back its Bear Mountain Cruise, one of the most convenient fall day trips from Manhattan. Dive into Oktoberfest with delicious food, drink specials, and live music as guests embark on an epic fifty-mile voyage up the Hudson River to Bear Mountain State Park. From September 28 to November 10, guests can enjoy breathtaking fall views and lively seasonal activities, providing a memorable, seamless Oktoberfest experience, like no other in New York.

The eight-hour journey offers 360-degree views of the Hudson River, cruising past landmarks such as the 800-foot Hook Mountain, the stunning Hudson River Palisades, the historic Cloisters, and iconic structures such as the George Washington and Mario Cuomo Bridges. Onboard, guests will step into a vibrant Oktoberfest-themed celebration, complete with mouthwatering German specialties like Bavarian Pretzels with Cheese Sauce, Traditional or Chicken Bratwursts, and Pork Schnitzels with Mushroom Gravy. Don’t miss the Apple Cider Donuts, adding a sweet autumnal touch to the festivities. Wash it all down with a selection of Oktoberfest beers and ciders, including offerings Germany’s leading premium pilsner brand Warsteiner, Sam Adams Octoberfest, Angry Orchard, Bluepoint Pumpkin Ale, Apple Cider Mimosas, and local favorite Montauk Pumpkin Ale.

Guests will arrive at Bear Mountain State Park between 11:30am and 2:30pm and will have the opportunity to explore an array of exciting attractions, from intriguing trailside museums and a charming local zoo to fun kid-friendly rides like the carousel and Merry-Go-Round Pavilion while taking in the breathtaking seasonal scenery – perfect for capturing Instagram-worthy moments.

“Our Bear Mountain Cruise is a guest favorite, offering the most stunning views of New York and New Jersey,” said Craig Kanarick, CEO of New York Cruise Lines. “The Bear Mountain Cruise appeals to a wide range of interests – whether you’re a sightseer, a photography enthusiast, a beer fanatic, or simply want to enjoy a boat cruise on the Hudson. Each year, this cruise unites fall lovers in search of the perfect weekend excursion.”

This year’s cruise promises an unforgettable musical experience, featuring a stellar lineup of live entertainment. The alt country sensation, Divining Rod and the Street Beat Brass Band will bring the Oktoberfest spirit with traditional tunes, classic hits, and singalongs.

Tickets for the Bear Mountain Cruises are now available, starting at $79 for standard seating. For an elevated experience, consider the premier seating package, which includes access to a private bar area, exclusive seating on the top deck, complimentary feast plates, beverages and more. Boarding begins at 8:30am, with departures from Pier 83 at West 42nd Street promptly at 9:00am. Return times are around 5:00pm, depending on tides and weather conditions.

For more information, click HERE to view the Bear Mountain Cruise schedule.

For full details on Circle Line or to book a boat ride, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Circle Line

