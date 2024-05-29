CENTER BAR-A Destination for SummerStage Patrons

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With SummerStage at Central Park officially in full swing until October, our readers will be interested in visiting great spots to eat and drink in the area before or after the shows. A standout spot is Center Bar, the live piano bar and cocktail lounge located in the heart of Columbus Circle with stunning views overlooking all of Central Park and NYC’s sprawling skyline.



Center Bar’s menu, crafted by renowned chef Michael Lomanco of Porter House Bar & Grill, features delicious small bites, craft cocktails, champagne, and wines by the glass. The bar’s prime location, just north of Broadway and close to uptown shopping destinations, makes it a perfect stop for concertgoers. Center Bar guests can also enjoy live piano music five nights a week, adding to the sophisticated atmosphere.



To enhance the SummerStage experience, guests can come grab a drink and some bites while looking out onto the park through the floor-to-ceiling windows. As a special gesture, guests who visit Center Bar during the SummerStage series will receive a complimentary drink token to use on their next visit.

Center Bar is located at 10 Columbus Circle, 4th Floor, New York NY 10019. For more information, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Center Bar



