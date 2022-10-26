CANTINE RIONDO VALPOLICELLA DOC SUPERIORE “CASALFORTE” is a Pleasing Red Wine

Our readers will like to know about Valpolicella, the wine region just outside of Verona, Italy. Known mainly for its Amarone, the region also produces some lighter and more approachable wines such as Cantine Riondo Valpolicella DOC Superiore "Casalforte." This selection has a lower calorie count than comparable wines, and a very friendly price point with an SRP of $15.99.

Cantine Riondo Valpolicella DOC Superiore "Casalforte." is the ideal blend of Corvina, Rondinella, Corvinone and other grapes expertly selected by Cantine Riondo's winemaker. The wine that boasts the rich, fruity flavors of cherries, plums, and red berries. You can easily pair it with fall flavors that include squash recipes, roasted chicken, and turkey. Make it an "everyday wine" as it is delightful with pasta, grilled meats and hard cheeses. And with the holidays coming up, having a few bottles of wine on hand for guests to sip makes everyone feel welcome in your home.

We are impressed that the Riondo winery has great respect for the environment. They have embraced sustainable practices by choosing eco-friendly materials, reducing the weight of its bottles, using solar panels, and also reducing packaging waste.

For more information on Cantine Riondo and their portfolio of wines, please visit https://cantineriondo.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cantine Riondo