CIRCLE LINE- The New Summer 2024 Cruise Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to sail the Hudson all summer long with Circle Line ’s latest line up, offering unforgettable experiences aboard NYC’s iconic boat cruises. Whether you’re looking to create memories with friends, level up your trip to NYC, dance the night away, or enjoy the sights with your pup, Circle Line is here to make this your best summer yet.

Circle Line, America’s Favorite Boat Ride, is the premier provider of sightseeing boat tours in New York City, offering a one-of-a-kind way to experience the city's world-renowned landmarks from the water. Since its inception in 1945, Circle Line has welcomed over 80 million passengers on its cruises and has become an integral part of the NYC community. Circle Line’s exciting season ahead is kicking off with three unique cruises, perfect for both locals and tourists, including NYC Summer Nights, The Summer Dance Series, and the Pawsitively Perfect Pup Cruise.

NYC Summer Nights will forgo the traditional tour-guided experience for a livelier 2-hour evening cruise with a DJ that departs from Pier 83 at 8pm. Offering a full bar with signature cocktails to enjoy while dancing the night away and taking in 150+ NYC landmarks including the Statue of Liberty, the all-ages cruise is the ideal outing for birthdays, office parties, a night out with friends, hosting out-of-town guests, tourists looking to see the sights, and more. Priced at $49, residents of the 5 NYC boroughs can enjoy this cruise for only $20 on Tuesdays by showing proof of residency at the Box Office.

Circle Line’s popular Summer Dance Series is returning for the 2024 season, where guests will learn dances, sip on specialty cocktails, and participate in themed costume contests. Kicking off on Thursday, June 6 at 7:30pm, each 2.5-hour cruise will feature a seasoned choreographer to help guests master signature moves from top artists and genres such as Beyonce (Thursday, June 6), NSYNC & Other Y2K Boybands (Thursday, June 27), Janet & Michael Jackson (Wednesday, July 11), Women in Hip Hop (Wednesday, August 7), and Usher (Thursday, September 5). For the Women in Hip Hop Cruise, Circle Line is partnering with The Hip Hop Museum, a museum dedicated to the celebration and preservation of Hip Hop music, dance, art, and culture, with 50% of the ticket sales revenue donated to the institution. Each cruise is priced at $30.

Saturday, June 8, National Best Friends Day, Circle Line’s beloved Pawsitively Perfect Pup Cruise is back for the third year in a row. The cruise, departing from Pier 83 at 12pm, invites passengers to bring their pups onboard to enjoy the views of the NYC skyline from the Hudson. Circle Line is once again partnering with North Shore Animal League America to host a mobile adoption event ashore at Pier 83 from 10am to 2pm with 100% of ticket sales for the cruise benefitting the organization. Having saved over 1.1 million lives for the past 80 years, North Short Animal League America is committed to its mission to rescue, nurture, adopt, and educate and will have both adult dogs and puppies for guests to meet, play, and adopt. The cruise is priced at $30.

Circle Line is committed to delivering fun and unique experiences for New Yorkers and tourists and looks forward to welcoming everyone onboard for the 2024 summer season. For full details on Circle Line or to book a boat ride, visit https://www.circleline.com/ .



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Circle Line

Comments