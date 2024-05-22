CIRCLE LINE- The New Summer 2024 Cruise Lineup

1
BEDSIDE READING® Memorial Weekend Beach Books Kick Off Summer
Bedside Reading® returns to the Hamptons, kicking off the 2024 beach season with a full line-up of best-selling authors, fan favorites and new indie authors as well as the much anticipated Bedside Reading Magazine featuring page after page of recommended summer reads.
BLUE MOON Launches Limited-Edition Boozy Ice Cream
Blue Moon Brewing Co. is stepping up to the plate this baseball season with its partnership with Rawlings, the number-one baseball brand worldwide and creator of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®. To celebrate the best in beer and baseball coming together, the duo has reinvented an iconic ballpark dessert, ice cream served in a mini Blue Moon x Rawlings helmet, with a boozy twist.
