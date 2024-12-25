Best Cities for NYE Celebrations According to WalletHub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With the holiday shopping season coming to an end but consumers shelling out for travel and parties on New Year’s Eve, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Best Cities for New Year’s Eve Celebrations, along with its New Year’s Facts infographic and expert commentary, to determine which cities are the best for safely ringing in the new year without breaking the bank.



WalletHub compared 100 of the biggest cities across 26 key metrics. The data set ranges from the legality of fireworks and the nightlife options per capita to the affordability of food and lodging.



Best Cities for New Year’s 1. New York, NY 11. Denver, CO 2. Orlando, FL 12. Los Angeles, CA 3. San Diego, CA 13. Buffalo, NY 4. Las Vegas, NV 14. Virginia Beach, VA 5. Chicago, IL 15. Anaheim, CA 6. Atlanta, GA 16. Reno, NV 7. Miami, FL 17. Louisville, KY 8. San Francisco, CA 18. Birmingham, AL 9. Pittsburgh, PA 19. Boston, MA 10. Seattle, WA 20. Philadelphia, PA



Key Stats

-128+ Million – Number of Americans who will travel for the New Year’s holiday this year, with 65% of them driving to their destination.

-54% – Share of Americans who plan to celebrate New Year's Eve with family or friends.

-$807 – Average cost for a couple to enjoy dinner and a show on New Year's Eve in the three largest cities (New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago).

-360+ Million – Number of glasses of sparkling wine that are drunk each New Year's Eve.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-places-for-new-years-eve/17263

Source: WalletHub

Comments