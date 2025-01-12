BLU ON THE HUDSON Presents Wine Pairing Dinner on 1/22

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blu on the Hudson, a celebrated, Wine Spectator award-winning waterfront restaurant located in picturesque Weehawken, New Jersey is partnering with Napa Valley’s Schramsberg Vineyards and J. Davies Wineries, producers of world-class wines, for a six-course wine pairing dinner curated by Executive Chef Juan Carlos “JC” Ortega. The event will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

Reception and Toast is at 6:30 pm followed by a special six-course menu with wine pairings, featuring a discussion with Winemaker and President of Schramsberg and J. Davies Wineries, Hugh Davies.

The event is hosted by Blu on the Hudson’s award-winning Sommelier Adam Greer.

Menu:

Amuse: O-Toro & Uni paired with Schramsberg Brut Rosé 2020

Sea: Scallops Crudo paired with Schramsberg Blanc de Noirs 2021

Earth: Mushroom Tart paired with J Schram Rosé 2015

Fowl: Duck Confit Pasta paired with J. Davies Nobles Vineyard Pinot Noir 2020

Meat Duo: Wagyu Beef Cheeks & Blu’s Filet paired with J. Davies Diamond Mountain Cabernet 2021 & Jamie Cabernet 2019

East & West: Hudson Valley Camembert, Humbolt Fog Pate di Fruit paired with Schramsberg Cremant Demi-Sec 2020.

This event promises to be an intimate and educational evening, perfect for wine lovers and foodies alike. Tickets for the event can be purchased now via OpenTable for $200/per person (excluding tax and gratuity).

Blu on the Hudson is located on the Lincoln Harbor at 1200 Harbor Blvd., Weehawken, NJ 07086. It is just a scenic six-minute NY Waterway ferry ride from Manhattan and easily accessible to all New Jerseyans.

Photo Credit: Joanna Lin/Blu on the Hudson

