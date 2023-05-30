Al Fresco Brunch at Bowery Garden

Al Fresco Brunch at Bowery Garden

Popular, a Peruvian restaurant within PUBLIC Hotel on Chrystie Street, has recently launched its new brunch menu in tandem with the reopening of its outdoor space, Bowery Garden. Brunch is offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 am to 3:30 pm.

With summer right around the corner, Bowery Garden is the perfect go-to for locals and newcomers looking for the perfect al fresco dining experience with an expansive open-air terrace inspired by Tuileries Garden in Paris and the Gardens of Italy. Upon entering, you feel like you’ve been transported to Europe.

The menu features signature favorites like the Popular Cheeseburger, topped with caramelized onions, blue cheese, mushroom jam, served alongside fries, as well as the Popular Fried Chicken served with Vermont maple syrup, pickled shallots, jalapenos, also served alongside fries.

Other favorites include French Toast with whipped mascarpone, berry compote, bacon, and Vermont maple syrup, as well as the Steak + Eggs, which consists of rib eye, roasted pepper chimichurri, 3 fried eggs, and fries. For something lighter, the Watermelon Gazpacho with fresh melon and basil is refreshing and a true crowd pleaser.

Popular’s Bowery Garden at PUBLIC Hotel is located at 215 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002.  For more information and menus, please visit https://www.publichotels.com/eat-and-drink/popular.

Photo Credit: Provided by Popular

 



