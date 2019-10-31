JUNIOR'S RESTAURANT Celebrates 69th Anniversary on 11/5

Junior's Restaurant is celebrating their 69th Anniversary on Tuesday, November 5th! In honor of this exciting milestone, Junior's Restaurant will be offering specials for the "World's Most Fabulous Cheesecake." With any lunch or dinner entree, guests can indulge in a slice of their traditional plain cheesecake for only 69 cents for a one-day only special.



This offer is available at all of their locations, including their newest restaurant on 49th Street and Broadway in NYC. In Junior's Restaurant bakeries, guests can carryout a regular Plain Cheesecake for $9.50 and a large Plain Cheesecake for $19.50, and every cheesecake is $9.50 off online! Other locations include their original Brooklyn restaurant, 45th Street NYC, and Foxwoods.

The restaurant is also offering limited-addition fall menu items including their Pumpkin Pie Cake Shake, an Instagram-worthy milkshake featuring your favorite fall flavors, Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake and Pumpkin Cheesecake.

For more information on Junior's Restaurant including locations, menus and hours of operation, and to order cheesecakes, please visit https://www.juniorscheesecake.com/.

