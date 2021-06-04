iHeartDance NYC Announces Four Additional Performances This Month

iHeartDance NYC, a new initiative to celebrate and support the dance artists of New York City through performance opportunities, announces 4 additional performances June 7th and 14th on the rooftop of the Empire Hotel following 10 sold-out performances over the last two months. The series, which will offer audiences 4 intimate performances, will feature New York's biggest dance stars from American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, Broadway, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Martha Graham Dance Company, EMERGE125, The Francesca Harper Project and more, including collaborations with the New York Choral Society and On Site Opera.

A realized initiative by founders Melissa Gerstein and Kimberly Giannelli to kickstart live performances in New York, iHeartDance NYC has employed over 100 dancers and choreographers, welcomed more than 500 patrons, and raised over $100,000 since their inaugural performances in April. The duo will welcome an all-new cast of dancers and continue to represent a wider landscape of the diverse dance community. The series will welcome notable artists like Alessio Crognale of the Martha Graham Dance Company, Sarah Lane, Barton Cowperthwaite, Maleek Washington, Broadway's Jess LeProtto, New York City Ballet's Megan LeCrone, Olivia Boisson, Miriam Miller and Samuel Melnikov, American Ballet Theatre's Skylar Brandt and recent graduates of the Kanyok Arts Initiative, in addition to presenting the work of Deborah Lohse, Tiffany Rea-Fisher, Skyla Schreter, Francesca Harper, Tyler Hanes, and the organization's choreographer in residence, David Fernandez. iHeartDance NYC will also welcome a new commission by composer Stephanie Ann Boyd, a performance by GRAMMY winning Baritone Kenneth Overton, courtesy of On Site Opera's latest production The Road We Came, and a reimagined concert staging of New York Choral Society's Mother to Son digital short, featuring mezzo-soprano Zoie Reams.

Overlooking the iconic landscape of Lincoln Center, the continued outdoor series will welcome an intimate audience to bring live dance back to the city in a safe and comfortable environment, while offering an opportunity to experience world class artists in a unique setting.

"After ten sold-out performances, and a waitlist of artists, choreographers and audiences, there is clearly a need to bring live dance back to New York City," explains Gerstein. "To be able to gather in the open air and be transported by art again after a year at home and behind our screens feels like magic, and to be able to be a part of bringing it back to our city is the biggest privilege we could have ever imagined," adds Giannelli.

iHeartDance NYC rooftop series will take place on Monday June 7 and 14, 2021 at 5: 00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The running time of each performance is 60 minutes.

Tickets to iHeartDance NYC performances are $100 and $250 and are available at https://www.iheartdancenyc.com/tickets. A $50 livestream will also be available for purchase.