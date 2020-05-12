bbodance Celebrates its 90th Birthday

This Saturday, 16 May is the 90th anniversary of bbodance, formerly known as the British Ballet Organization (BBO).

In 1920, Edouard Espinosa was one of the founders of the Association of Operatic Dancing (AOD), which later became the Royal Academy of Dance. Passionate about teaching, Espinosa wanted to standardise the progressive learning of dance through syllabi and examinations, and, to achieve this, he founded bbodance 10 years later.

Espinosa used to travel the world to examine students. His tours were so popular that, in 1936, he created branches in Australia and New Zealand to manage exams locally.

Currently, bbodance provide syllabi and Government-recognised examinations in Musical Theatre, Contemporary, Tap, Classical Ballet, Modern, and Jazz. These syllabi are fully digitised and accessible online, as text and video, to all bbodance teachers.

Given current studio closures, this online Dance Teaching Qualifications programme is ever more popular and relevant; however, bbodancers can't wait to return to class. There's something about being in a space together, exploring movement, that inspires a love of the art form like nothing else. With the support of Patrons, bbodance's dedicated team are hard at work to reschedule their biggest annual event in the UK, Dance Days, which, for the first time in its history, was postponed this year due to COVID-19. However, bbodance remain hopeful that Dance Days will take place as planned in Australia and New Zealand, marking the first onsite celebration of 90 years of bbodance.





"In its 90 years, the organization has touched the lives of millions of people, introducing them to the joy of dance, and has been responsible for starting the careers of many of the most prestigious artists in the world of professional theatre. What a fantastic organization - Compact, Friendly, High-quality, Ahead of its time, and Fast to react. Sounds a bit like its founder, Edouard Espinosa!" -Nic Espinosa, bbodance Chairman

