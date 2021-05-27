YOU Dance Livestream Reaches 25,400 Students Across Canada

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, and Executive Director Barry Hughson today announced that YOU dance, the company's signature education and community engagement programme, will be livestreamed to a record breaking 25,400 students at 500 schools in 200 cities across Canada. During this unprecedented school year, the National Ballet is pleased to offer students the opportunity to experience YOU dance once again.

In previous years, the livestream featured a live performance at the Betty Oliphant Theatre in Toronto. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and to ensure the safety of all students, teachers and artists, this year's livestream is virtual. The hour and fifteen-minute programme features National Ballet Apprentices taking class with Lindsay Fischer, Artistic Director, YOU dance/Principal Ballet Master, and rehearsing remotely over Zoom, movement classes led by YOU dance Teaching Artists and beautiful videos of National Ballet dancers curated from the company's Spotlight Series. The event is hosted by Lisa Robinson, Manager of Education and Community Engagement.

Created in 2007, the highly successful programme has reached more than 270,000 students to date, using the power of dance to inspire movement, creativity, imagination and confidence. The YOU dance livestream has been enjoyed in classrooms in Canada since 2013 with over 84,000 students participating from coast to coast to coast.

More Information About YOU dance >