Works & Process to Present American Ballet Theatre: CRIME AND PUNISHMENT By Helen Pickett

Works & Process will present American Ballet Theatre: Crime and Punishment by Helen Pickett on Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 3pm & 7pm at the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, NY.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at https://www.worksandprocess.org/calendar/works-and-process-at-the-guggenheim-abt-crimeandpunishment-3pm for the 3pm performance and at https://www.worksandprocess.org/calendar/works-and-process-at-the-guggenheim-abt-crimeandpunishment-7pmfor the 7pm performance.

Fyodor Dostoyevsky's novel Crime and Punishment is a devastatingly modern psychological thriller that provided choreographer Helen Pickett and director James Bonas with a startling source for a ballet. Pickett brings the work to life in a striking new ballet, featuring music by Isobel Waller-Bridge, sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, and video design by Tal Yarden. Before the premiere, American Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Susan Jaffe moderates a discussion with members of the cast and creative team, and excerpts are performed.

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

About Works & Process A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. We platform artists from the world's largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. We provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. We present at the Guggenheim Museum, Manhattan West, and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and NYC Parks. Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning counties in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts. Stay connected: @worksandprocess

