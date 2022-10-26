Works & Process Presents Les Ballet Afrik: New York Is Burning By Omari Wiles â€“ World Premiere
Performances are Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6, 7:30 pm.
House of Oricci founding father and ballroom community legend Omari Wiles brings ballroom to the Guggenheim in the long-awaited premiere of New York Is Burning, commissioned by Works & Process, featuring Wiles's AfrikFusion, which combines traditional African dances and Afrobeat with house dance and vogue.
The 1990 documentary Paris Is Burning received critical acclaim for its depiction of the New York drag ball scene and of voguing as a powerful expression of personal pride in the face of racism, homophobia, and the stigma of the AIDS crisis. Just as Paris Is Burning did for New York in the 1980s, New York Is Burning reflects the aspirations, desires, and yearnings of a diverse group of dancers in a city beset by health, racial, and financial crises.
Commissioned by Works & Process in 2019, prior to the pandemic, as an homage to Paris Is Burning on the documentary's thirtieth anniversary, Wiles's new work centers on the artists for whom his dance company serves as a surrogate family, including Kya Azeen, Eva Bust A' Move, Algin Ford-Sterling, Alora Martinez, Shireen Rahimi, Milerka Rodriguez, Karma Stylz, Yuki Sukezane, and Yuhee Yang.
Wiles developed the Works & Process commission for his company, Les Ballet Afrik, in a summer 2020 Works & Process bubble residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, a spring 2021 Works & Process bubble residency at Catskill Mountain Foundation, and a January 2022 Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency at The Church, Sag Harbor in partnership with Guild Hall. Throughout this time, in some of New York State's first permitted performances during the pandemic, Works & Process coproduced Les Ballet Afrik's outdoor, filmed, and preview performances at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and the Guggenheim Museum rotunda. The company has performed previews at Jacob's Pillow, New Victory Theater, and SummerStage.
More Hot Stories For You
October 25, 2022
For the ninth edition of World Ballet Day on 2 November, Dutch National Ballet is launching a new series of online ballet classes. Following the previous successful series, a new ballet class will be posted online every week for five weeks.
American Ballet Theatre To Host Post-Performance Panel On World Premiere Work LIFTED, October 29
October 25, 2022
American Ballet TheatreÂ to host post-performance panel discussion on world premiere work Lifted on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
Ring In The Holiday Season With American Repertory Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER
October 25, 2022
American Repertory Ballet's magical production ofÂ The NutcrackerÂ returns to three Central New Jersey performing arts venues this holiday season. The curtain lifts at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, November 25-27; performances continue at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on December 11; and the grand finale will be at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, December 16-18.
Dance Lab New York Creates Space For New Expressions Of Gender In Ballet in MORE TO THE POINTE LAB
October 25, 2022
â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹ Dance Lab New York (DLNY), the unique artist-centered and artist-led choreography incubator founded by Broadway veteran and choreographer Josh Prince, celebrates its 10th anniversary this season.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Pointe in Time Gala Returns Annual Gala to Raise Funds
October 24, 2022
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's (PBT) largest event of the year returns to The Westin on Sat., Nov. 12. Pointe in Time | Love Never Dies, will be an elegant evening of dining, dancing and performances by company artists and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School students.