White Wave Dance Calls For Choreographers For 2026 Soloduo Dance Festival 

WHITE WAVE invites performers to submit applications to the 10th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival (February 12 & 13, 2026) with 30 participating choreographers/companies in 3 different programs. As in past years, they anticipate performing artists will hail from Europe, Canada, East Asia, Metro NY, and across the US.

In 2025, WHITE WAVE partnered with ChangMu International Dance Festival in Seoul, Korea and launched SoloDuo Dance Festival New York | Seoul. They selected two companies: Sean Howe Dance (New York) and Rebecca Laufer and Mats van Rossum (Netherlands). In this August, they will be performing at the ChangMu International Dance Festival in Seoul.

For the 2026 SoloDuo Dance Festival New York | Seoul, WHITE WAVE will be selecting two companies and will be invited to perform in 2026 in Seoul. To celebrate the distinct art of the solo and duet, while creating additional opportunities to display the latest work of both emerging and mid-career choreographers, WHITE WAVE's 2026 SoloDuo Dance Festival will be held at Dixon Place, a setting nestled in the heart of the Downtown scene.

The SoloDuo Dance Festival's foremost priority is to inspire performing artists of all stripes and callings to stretch the limits of their creativity and take it to new heights, and to provide vivid experiences for audiences, with the goal of finding and nurturing promising young talent.

Each choreographer/company may submit up to two applications for SoloDuo Dance Festival (each application requires a separate application form, video, and application fee). The fee is non-refundable. Click HERE for the online application.