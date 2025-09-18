WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company to Hold Company Auditions In New York City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WHITE WAVE will hold company-wide auditions this October 14th and 16th from 6-9 p.m. at New York Center for Creativity & Dance, Studio 1, 287 E 10th St, New York, NY.

Dancers should plan to attend both dates, and should email audition.whitewave@gmail.com with any conflicts. The company seeks highly professional dancers with strong contemporary technique, excellent partnering skills, and a genuine interest in improvisation and collaborative creation. For more information, visit here.

Full-year contracts will begin immediately following the rehearsal process. Rehearsals are paid hourly, and performances are paid per performance. To audition, dancers must be available on May 19-24, 2026 for the NY Season at New York Live Arts, plus additional dates TBA.

The audition is open, but an RSVP is required: please complete the audition RSVP form and email resumes, headshots, and dance photos to audition.whitewave@gmail.com by October 8. Limited drop-ins will be accepted based on space; pre-registration is strongly recommended.

Note: Please plan to attend both dates.

﻿If you have a conflict, email at audition.whitewave@gmail.com.