Virtual Works & Process Presents BalletX With Hope Boykin, Rena Butler, Caili Quan and Penny Saunders

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents a Virtual Works & Process: BalletX with Hope Boykin, Rena Butler, Caili Quan, and Penny Saunders on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 7:30pm. The event is free, but space is limited, and RSVP is required at www.worksandprocess.org; a Zoom link and password will be emailed the day of the performance.

Suggested donation: $20 All donations will be devoted to Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions, with every dollar directly supporting an artist.

Due to the current circumstances, Works & Process has canceled its June 14 in-person program, featuring excerpts from BalletX's summer offerings, as well as a moderated discussion with choreographers Hope Boykin, Rena Butler, Caili Quan and Penny Saunders.

To continue to support these choreographers, their creative process, and company dancers, Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions will partner with BalletX to provide these choreographers with the resources to workshop solos and duets (for dancers sheltering together) while social distancing. Developed with BalletX dancers through Zoom, these commissions will premiere on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube (@worksandprocess) on June 14 at 7:30 pm. At this virtual Works & Process, join the choreographers and BalletX Artistic and Executive DirectorChristine Cox for a discussion moderated by Damian Woetzel, President of The Juilliard School and Artistic Director of Valid Dance Festival, blended with the premiere of these new video performances.

Supported by the Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions fund, this program will take place virtually through Zoom, a free video conferencing software. Audience members should have access to a computer with Wi-Fi.

