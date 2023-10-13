Verb Ballets Reveals Name Change

The new name reflects and honors these values while also embodying the company's forward-looking vision for the future.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Disney Night Performances Photo 1 DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Disney Night Performances
Review: DON QUIXOTE, Royal Opera House Photo 2 Review: DON QUIXOTE, Royal Opera House
Review: FALL FOR DANCE at New York City Center Thrills-Now Through October 8th Photo 3 Review: FALL FOR DANCE at New York City Center Thrills-Now Through October 8th
Empire State Building To Be Lit In Honor Of New York City Ballet's 75th Anniversary, Oct Photo 4 Empire State Building To Be Lit In Honor Of New York City Ballet's 75th Anniversary, October 11

Verb Ballets Reveals Name Change

Verb Ballets has changed its name to Ohio Contemporary Ballet (OCBallet). This exciting change enables the company to clearly reflect the work of the company while celebrating the history of dance in Ohio. They strive to bolster the presence of creativity and expression in the Great Lakes region through our performances. They remain steadfast in connecting with the community through dance. Their aim is to be a cornerstone in our community, expanding dance opportunities and educational programs.

The new name reflects and honors these values while also embodying the company's forward-looking vision for the future.

“Already known for its excellence in performance, in the last five years the company has toured regionally, nationally and internationally and built a new dance Center. The company is poised to grow as a recognizable presence in the region,” said Dr. Margaret Carlson, Producing Artistic Director of Ohio Contemporary Ballet. "The new name more accurately represents our company's identity. It situates us as a statewide entity and communicates to the audience that we specialize in contemporary ballet, distinguishing us from classical ballet companies,” said Carlson.

Founded more than three decades ago, today, the company's vision is led by Dr. Margaret Carlson, former principal dancer for the original Cleveland Ballet, and Richard Dickinson, MFA, former Ohio Ballet dancer. The company aims to commission choreographers that are reflective of our times, while upholding the deep roots of the ballet-based companies that preceded it in the Great Lakes region. The company is comprised of 10 dancers nationally and globally, thereby reflecting diversity within the ballet company.

Housed at the Ohio Contemporary Ballet Center in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights, the 6,000 ft facility includes studios for the professional company and school, and offices. As a dance organization we use our space as a gathering place for creative exploration and learning for all ages and abilities. The Community Engagement Division within the Center has two distinctive branches: offering dance lessons at the Center located at 3558 Lee Rd. Shaker Heights OH, 44120 and outreach brings dance into the community.



RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Hudson Valley Dance Festival 10th Anniversary Raises Record-Breaking Number Photo
Hudson Valley Dance Festival 10th Anniversary Raises Record-Breaking Number

The 10th anniversary of the Hudson Valley Dance Festival on October 7, 2023, featured two standing-room-only performances of captivating dance from a diverse range of styles and raised a record-breaking $167,082. 

2
Davis Contemporary Dance to Hold Annual Fundraising Gala This Saturday Photo
Davis Contemporary Dance to Hold Annual Fundraising Gala This Saturday

Davis Contemporary Dance Company will hold its annual fundraising gala, “Light Up the Night: Sixteen Candles,” on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 5pm for VIP and 6pm for General Admission at the Curtis Ballroom, 5345 Landmark Place in Greenwood Village.

3
Dance Theatre Of Harlem Diaspora Will Be Performed With Robert Garland, Dionne Figgins, Al Photo
Dance Theatre Of Harlem Diaspora Will Be Performed With Robert Garland, Dionne Figgins, Alicia Graf Mack, Tai Jimenez, and Melanie Person

Works & Process presents Dance Theatre of Harlem Diaspora with Robert Garland, Dionne Figgins, Alicia Graf Mack, Tai Jimenez, and Melanie Person on Sunday & Monday, October 29 & 30, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process Fall 2023 Season. Learn more about the performance here!

4
Review: Fall for Dance Festival Falls Flat Photo
Review: Fall for Dance Festival Falls Flat

'The New York City Center's Festival, known for its diverse programming, offered audiences a selection of works that were artful, if not a little boring.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET Video
The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET
NYC Ballet's Joseph Gordon on George Balanchine's ORPHEUS: Anatomy of a Dance Video
NYC Ballet's Joseph Gordon on George Balanchine's ORPHEUS: Anatomy of a Dance
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS