Verb Ballets Reveals Name Change

Verb Ballets has changed its name to Ohio Contemporary Ballet (OCBallet). This exciting change enables the company to clearly reflect the work of the company while celebrating the history of dance in Ohio. They strive to bolster the presence of creativity and expression in the Great Lakes region through our performances. They remain steadfast in connecting with the community through dance. Their aim is to be a cornerstone in our community, expanding dance opportunities and educational programs.

The new name reflects and honors these values while also embodying the company's forward-looking vision for the future.

“Already known for its excellence in performance, in the last five years the company has toured regionally, nationally and internationally and built a new dance Center. The company is poised to grow as a recognizable presence in the region,” said Dr. Margaret Carlson, Producing Artistic Director of Ohio Contemporary Ballet. "The new name more accurately represents our company's identity. It situates us as a statewide entity and communicates to the audience that we specialize in contemporary ballet, distinguishing us from classical ballet companies,” said Carlson.

Founded more than three decades ago, today, the company's vision is led by Dr. Margaret Carlson, former principal dancer for the original Cleveland Ballet, and Richard Dickinson, MFA, former Ohio Ballet dancer. The company aims to commission choreographers that are reflective of our times, while upholding the deep roots of the ballet-based companies that preceded it in the Great Lakes region. The company is comprised of 10 dancers nationally and globally, thereby reflecting diversity within the ballet company.

Housed at the Ohio Contemporary Ballet Center in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights, the 6,000 ft facility includes studios for the professional company and school, and offices. As a dance organization we use our space as a gathering place for creative exploration and learning for all ages and abilities. The Community Engagement Division within the Center has two distinctive branches: offering dance lessons at the Center located at 3558 Lee Rd. Shaker Heights OH, 44120 and outreach brings dance into the community.