VIDEO: Yasmine Naghdi Performs Juliet's Variation From ROMEO & JULIET at Royal Opera House

Yasmine Naghdi performs Juliet's Variation from Kenneth MacMillan's Royal Ballet production of Romeo and Juliet, inspired by Shakespeare's play and with music by Sergei Prokofiev. Watch the performance below!

Since its 1965 premiere with The Royal Ballet, Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet has become a great modern ballet classic of the world repertory. The nuanced and detailed choreography gives dancers in the lead roles a wealth of opportunity for differing interpretations of the doomed lovers.

Evocative designs by Nicholas Georgiadis bring the colour and action of Renaissance Verona, where a busy market all too quickly bursts into sword fighting and a family feud leads to tragedy for both the Montagues and the Capulets. Prokofiev's ravishing score sweeps this dramatic ballet towards its inevitable, emotional end.

For tickets click here.