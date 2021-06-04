Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Ballet Tech's Kids Dance Latest Full Performance From The Joyce

You can now watch the full performance below!

Jun. 4, 2021 Â 

Ballet Tech's Kids Dance has been dancing up a storm for years, with annual seasons at the Joyce. This digital program features three quintessential works by Eliot Feld: A Stair Dance (2004) - originally choreographed for adults, Dotty Polkas (2008), and Hello Fancy (1992) - his first ballet for children.

Rounding out the digital program, a clip of the Hello Fancy premiere will be introduced by two dancers from the original cast, as well as excerpts of students performing A Stair Dance in the wild.

This performance will be available for free on-demand streaming Thursday, June 3 at 8pm ET through Wednesday, June 9 at 11:59pm ET.

Watch the full performance below now!

VIDEO: Watch Ballet Tech's Kids Dance Latest Full Performance From The Joyce
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Darren Day Joins Faye Brookes, Sinitta and More in CHICAGO UK & Ireland Tour
  • Cork Opera House Will Host Test Event With the Irish National Opera in July
  • MARY AND ME: THE ART OF BEING INVISIBLE to be Presented at The Everyman
  • Design POP Returns in August to Cork City and Online