As part of their new virtual series, NYCB principal dancer Sara Mearns joins Georgian ballerina Nina Ananiashvili to explore and demonstrate the dual role of Odette-Odile in Swan Lake.

This video is available through August 5. Learn more about Studio 5 | Great American Ballerinas: https://www.nycitycenter.org/studio5

