VIDEO: Meet ABT's Lauren Post as Part of ABT US Series
The ABT Us series is a weekly spotlight on the dancers of ABT.
American Ballet Theatre has released a new video in its ABT Us series, a weekly spotlight on the dancers of ABT.
Get to know Lauren Post, a 32 year old from Mississippi, and a new mom! Post is also a part of ABT Corps.
Check out the video below!
