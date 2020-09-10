Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Meet ABT's Carlos Gonzalez as Part of ABT US Series
He is a breakfast lover and drama enthusiast.
American Ballet Theatre has released a new video in its ABT Us series, a weekly spotlight on the dancers of ABT.
Get to know Carlos Gonzalez, a 24-year-old dancer from Spain. He is a breakfast lover and drama enthusiast.
Check out the video below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Former RENT Cast Members Sing 'Will I?' with Arts Workers for Federal Relief
- VIDEO: 100 Artists Perform 'Will I?' in Times Square For Be An #ArtsHero
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 9- GLEE Premieres on Fox with a Cast of Broadway Favorites!
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga
- VIDEO: The FROZEN Cast Surprises a Superfan Nurse
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 8- SPAMILTON Opens Off-Broadway