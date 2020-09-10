Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Meet ABT's Carlos Gonzalez as Part of ABT US Series

Article Pixel

He is a breakfast lover and drama enthusiast.

Sep. 10, 2020  

American Ballet Theatre has released a new video in its ABT Us series, a weekly spotlight on the dancers of ABT.

Get to know Carlos Gonzalez, a 24-year-old dancer from Spain. He is a breakfast lover and drama enthusiast.

Check out the video below!

VIDEO: Meet ABT's Carlos Gonzalez as Part of ABT US Series
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You