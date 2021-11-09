VIDEO: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo to Return to The Joyce

The Joyce Theater Foundation will celebrate the return of their most raucous and rambunctious holiday tradition when Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo storms the stage once more. More widely known simply as The Trocks, the all-male dance company will bring their signature combination of humor and grace to The Joyce Theater from December 14-January 2.

Check out a clip of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo below!

Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Equal parts fabulousness and ferocity, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo will once again frolic across The Joyce stage for the 2021-22 holiday season. Fresh from their episode of the PBS docu series American Masters, The Trocks continue their delightful dominance of international stages with a three-week engagement at what has become their New York City home. Renowned for both their serious dance skills and seriously funny antics, the all-male troupe has mastered all aspects of classical ballet, capturing the joy and tragedy of the art form in equal measure.

Prepared to delight audiences into the New Year with plenty of stunning footwork, dazzling costumes, and belly laughs galore, The Trocks will present two distinct programs during their three-week sit-down at The Joyce. Highlights of Program A include the New York premiere of Nightcrawlers, an uproarious parody of Jerome Robbins' In the Night set to nocturnes by Frédéric Chopin, as well as Act II of the perpetual classic Swan Lake. Program B features ChopEniana, evoking the spirit of both Giselle and La Sylphide; the seductive Spanish flair of Majisimas; and an anticipated company premiere work. No matter the program, The Trocks are sure to deliver an expertly danced and delightfully light-hearted evening of holiday entertainment the whole family will enjoy.