VIDEO: Jenna Fischer Tap Dances in Home Workout Video

Fischer shared that she is tapping on her new mini tap dance floor while listening to a podcast!

Sep. 22, 2020  

Jenna Fischer took to Instagram to share a workout video of herself tap dancing on a new mini tap dance floor.

"Day two with my new tap dance floor!! I LOVE IT SO MUCH!" she writes in the video's caption. "Currently doing drills and listening to a recording of [Office Ladies Podcast] and making my notes."

Watch the video below!


