VIDEO: Jenna Fischer Tap Dances in Home Workout Video
Fischer shared that she is tapping on her new mini tap dance floor while listening to a podcast!
Jenna Fischer took to Instagram to share a workout video of herself tap dancing on a new mini tap dance floor.
"Day two with my new tap dance floor!! I LOVE IT SO MUCH!" she writes in the video's caption. "Currently doing drills and listening to a recording of [Office Ladies Podcast] and making my notes."
Watch the video below!
Day two with my new tap dance floor!! I LOVE IT SO MUCH! Currently doing drills and listening to a recording of @officeladiespod and making my notes. I LOVE MY TAP DANCE FLOOR. (Sorry for the slanted camera angle ?)
A post shared by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer) on Aug 20, 2020 at 4:49pm PDT
Related Articles View More Dance Stories