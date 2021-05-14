Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Tap Family Reunion in MAYOR OF HARLEM Streaming From The Joyce

The production streams beginning May 21st, 2021.

May. 14, 2021 Â 

The unmatched trio of tap titans-Dormeshia, Jason Samuels Smith, and Derick K. Grant-come together once more to present the 4th annual Tap Family Reunion featuring the original production: The Mayor of Harlem.

A simultaneous celebration of National Tap Dance Day and Bill "Bojangles" Robinson's birthday, these undisputed modern masters of tap collaborate once more to celebrate the cultural history of tap dance and invite the next generation of artists to carry their heritage into the future.

Directed by tap dance luminaries Dormeshia, Derick K. Grant, and Jason Samuels Smith, the third annual Tap Family Reunion is a five-day celebration of National Tap Dance Day & Bill "Bojangles" Robinson's Birthday. Events include workshops, performances and so much more! Taking place virtually for the first time in history, our programming is meant to highlight the intergenerational importance of our culture; celebrate our elders, and make our history accessible to youth and everyone in between. Come together for the dance!

Streaming On-Demand Friday, May 21 at 8pm ET through Thursday, June 3 at 11:59pm ET.

For tickets and more visit https://www.joyce.org/4th-annual-tap-family-reunion

