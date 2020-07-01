VIDEO: English National Ballet Streams LA SYLPHIDE Today at 2pm

English National Ballet will stream La Sylphide today at 2pm EST.

La Sylphide is one of the jewels of Romantic ballet. With its "enchanting blend of dance and storytelling" (The Independent), it might just steal your heart. Expect ceilidh-loving Scots, ethereal forest spirits and vengeful witches!

On the morning of his wedding to his sweet fiancée Effy, James awakens from a dream to see a mysterious and tantalising Sylphide before him. His obsession with her sets off a fateful sequence of events where joy turns to sorrow, love to betrayal and infatuation to tragedy.

August Bournonville's classic ballet is devotedly recreated by Eva Kloborg, Frank Andersen and Anne Marie Vessel Schlüter in this captivating production, and is accompanied by a charming score, played live by English National Ballet Philharmonic.

This performance was filmed at the Manchester Palace Theatre in 2017 as part of English National Ballet's Autumn Tour. The work will be available to view online in full, for free, for 48 hours only.

Tune in below!

