VIDEO: American Ballet Theatre Hosts a Virtual Children's Dance Class With Sarah Hill

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

American Ballet Theatre presents a new special summer class, as part of its ABTots series!

Join ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School faculty member and former ABT Company dancer Sarah Smith for a class exploring musicality, fostering creativity and imagination, and teaching ballet fundamentals.

This class is recommended for ages 2-4.

Check it out below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You