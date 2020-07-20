Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: American Ballet Theatre Hosts a Virtual Children's Dance Class With Sarah Hill

Jul. 20, 2020  

American Ballet Theatre presents a new special summer class, as part of its ABTots series!

Join ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School faculty member and former ABT Company dancer Sarah Smith for a class exploring musicality, fostering creativity and imagination, and teaching ballet fundamentals.

This class is recommended for ages 2-4.

Check it out below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


