VIDEO: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre Streams LOVE STORIES Today at 7pm

The work will be available to stream through Thursday, August 13 at 7pm EDT.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre kicks off its three-part ballet Love Stories tonight, Thursday, August 6 at 7pm EDT.

This work was originally created in 2004 and features choreography by the dynamic Judith Jamison, hip-hop pioneer Rennie Harris, and modern dance maverick Robert Battle.

