UNCHARTED TERRITORY Eryc Taylor Dance's​ Dancers In Isolation Project

Crushed by the closing of all arts engagements due to the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Eryc Taylor -- Artistic Director of Eryc Taylor Dance (ETD) has conceived a challenge for his dancers to keep the creative flame burning during these times of isolation and uncertainty.

UNCHARTED TERRITORY is a choreographic venture that uses an inventive chart designed by Taylor -- four-lettered columns across and twenty numbered down -- with movement, actions, and steps paired with qualities, emotions, and dynamics. The letters and numbers are scrambled at random to create a sequence that becomes a phrase of choreography that will be captured on camera and shared with the other dancers -- creating a unique and collaborative ETD company work while in isolation. Once back in the studio, the dancers will bring the disparate pieces together to create a fully unified work. The music will be an original score, but for now, the artists will, "Create in silence, focusing on what comes from a space deep within yourself."

Eryc Talyor's invitation to the dancers: "It has been an incredibly challenging year for all of us so far, but we need to stay determined to keep moving forward both personally and professionally. We, as artists, must learn how to adapt to our new normal until there's a vaccine for COVID-19. Who knows how long this will take? We are definitely in unchartered Territory, which poses the question: How do we as a company create a dance during a global pandemic? So, in the spirit and tradition of ETD's mission to collaborate with both company members and other artists alike, I invite you to create and work with me on a new and exciting project. The most important thing is to follow the instructions, be willing to investigate, go deep, learn a new way of working, and have an outlet to create dance and have fun."

ETD participating artists include Nicole Baker, Chris Bell, Taylor Ennen, Alex Tenreiro Theis, and AJ Guevara. (Bios below)

The UNCHARTED TERRITORY project is possible thanks to a generous grant from the Marta Heflin Foundation and the loyal support of ETD donors and patrons.

FREE VIRTUAL CHALLENGE. To engage, view, support, or participate, please connect on ETD's social media accounts on ETD Facebook and ETD Instagram. Those interested in participating in the Dancers in Isolation project can email info@etd.nyc to receive the chart. UNCHARTED TERRITORY intends to inspire and encourage movement and creativity during these uncertain times. However, for the sake of continuing such programming and keeping the Company and artists afloat, please consider donating at Eryc Taylor Dance.

What's Next:

● Eryc Taylor's interview on NPR WAMU with Jeffrey James discussing ETD's EARTH project and how artists are using their unique voices to address climate change.

● ETD Outreach Online Dance Workshop Initiative: With gracious support from patrons and friends, ETD Outreach aspires to develop and launch a new online dance + creative movement workshop database. This digital platform will allow ETD Outreach to continue its mission to engage, inspire, and serve vulnerable communities in place of in-person workshops.





