Tom Gold Dance Announces 2023 Spring Season

Tickets to both performances go on sale Wednesday, February 8.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2023, New York City-based Tom Gold Dance will present its annual spring season, featuring the work of Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold, Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13, 2023 at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. Tickets to both performances go on sale Wednesday, February 8.

Dancers Lauren Collett, Claire Von Enck, Jules Mabie, and Meaghan Dutton O'Hara of New York City Ballet; along with Luciana Paris of American Ballet Theatre; and Uma Deming, Brian Gephart, and Jonatan Lujan are currently scheduled to appear on this program.

The 2023 spring season will include a revival of Significant Strangers (2019), a work for four dancers to selections from each of the four groups of Leonard Bernstein's Anniversaries, composed between 1942 and 1988 to honor some of the many individuals who played pivotal roles in Bernstein's life, for solo piano. Joseph Liccardo, who provided the piano accompaniment at the World Premiere of Significant Strangers, returns to perform the work with the Company this spring.

Also on the program is A Felicidade, a pas de deux set to some of the bossa, choro, and samba styles of traditional Brazilian music found on flautist Paula Robison's classic album Brasileirinho. A Felicidade was originally intended to be premiered during the Company's canceled 2020 spring season. During the past year, the Company performed A Felicidade at Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers and at Little Island in Hudson River Park.

An additional work as well as other artists will be announced at a later date.

"It's hard to believe the dance company I started in 2008 is now 15," says Tom Gold. "Over the years, we have self-produced more than a dozen seasons, created more than two dozen original works, partnered with numerous world-class institutions, traveled internationally, conducted residencies, and, above all, engaged some of the most accomplished artists-not only dancers, but also musicians, composers, and designers-in support of our mission to explore the past, present, and future of classical dance.

"We are so grateful," added Gold, "to the countless individuals who have helped us accomplish every goal we have so far imagined. We are now excited to return to The Kaye for our annual spring season, the centerpiece of our program calendar, to present our signature mix of virtuosity, energy, and, of course, fun!"

"With a return to Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers, as well as our debuts at Little Island and the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, and several other appearances throughout the past year," says Executive Director Alexander Zaretsky, "we made our signature style of classical dancing more accessible than ever before in our history. The presentation of our annual spring season is a continuation of this effort, but it's also a powerful indicator, through the high level of support we have received over the past decade and a half, of our ability to maintain a consistent presence within the rich field of classical dance in our home city."

Between April 2020 and November 2021, Tom Gold Dance cancelled four self-produced seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. During this time, the Company appeared in the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival in August 2020 with Gold's Plan & Elevation, as well as in livestreams from the Nave of the Church of the Heavenly Rest with the World Premiere of Gold's Portraits in February 2021 and a revival of his All the Lonely People (2015) in October 2020, and conducted a residency in the Berkshires in January 2021, following the Company's first in-person performance of Plan & Elevation on the grounds of Shakespeare & Company the previous September. The work-in-process showcase at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre last March represented the Company's first indoor appearance in more than two years. In spring 2021, Tom Gold Dance partnered with the Penguin Random House imprint Riverhead Books to create dance-based promotional videos in connection with the publication of several novels, including Katie Kitamura's Intimacies, on which Gold's work of the same title is based. In April 2022, the Company restored its annual spring season, returning to The Kaye Playhouse for the first time since 2019. Following engagements in both locations in 2021, Tom Gold Dance returned to TurnPark Art Space and Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers, NY last summer; and made its debut at Little Island in Hudson River Park, also last summer. In October 2022, the Company gave the first complete in-person performance of Portraits in The Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Auditorium at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan.




