Tislarm Bouie, Kristen Brooks Sandler, and Kristin Yancy Will Be Mentors to NYTB's Choreography Lab

The Lab will be presented on November 14th.

Oct. 29, 2022  

New York Theatre Barn will present its final Choreography Lab of 2022, the Open Lab, on Monday, November 14th, 2022 at 7 PM EDT. This lab will be a virtual hybrid presentation and will highlight three emerging choreographers creating movement at the intersection of theatre and film. The company continues its partnership with Full Out Creative and will present the live-streamed lab to a live virtual audience from FOC's Studio.

Curated by Avital Asuleen, the Open Lab focuses on facilitating relationships, giving choreographers the freedom to work on a project of their interest with a mentor who will help elevate their work and career., The mentors are all alumni of the program and include Tislarm Bouie (The Bandaged Place), Kristen Brooks Sandler (Thistle Dance NYC), and Kristin Yancy (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical). The mentors will meet with the three choreographers to discuss initial approaches to the work and will also provide feedback during the rehearsal process.

The participating choreographers include Mason Cummings, Katie Hardin, and Matty Mahoski. Tori Crow is the lab's associate producer and Alyssa Fuhrman will serve as the videographer for the lab's pre-filmed choreographic segments.

Tickets to the 60-minute live virtual presentation can be purchased here. Now in its 9th season, the Choreography Lab is the only platform for choreographers and writers to collaborate on movement for new musicals during incubation. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.




