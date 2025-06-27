The Paul Taylor Dance Company Hires Three New Dancers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At an audition attended by 90 men at the new Taylor Studios, Taylor Dance West in New York City on June 14, three dancers were invited to join the Paul Taylor Dance Company by Artistic Director Michael Novak.

Caleb Mansor, Patrick Gamble, and Yuniel Betancourt will make their debuts at The Classic Center Theatre in Athens, Georgia, on September 19. Aiding Mr. Novak at the audition were Rehearsal Director Cathy McCann and Resident Choreographers Lauren Lovette and Robert Battle.

Caleb Mansor hails from Hatboro, Pennsylvania. He began training at age twelve at Metropolitan Ballet Academy and Company in Jenkintown, PA, performing classical ballets and works by contemporary choreographers. From 2022 to 2025, he danced with Nimbus Dance Works in Jersey City under the artistic direction of Samuel Pott. Mr. Mansor earned his BFA in Dance at George Mason University's School of Dance, performing works by Lucinda Childs, Rafael Bonachela, Christopher d'Amboise, Hope Boykin, and Larry Keigwin.

Patrick Gamble grew up in Queens, NY, and began training at age five in The Ailey School's Junior Division. He danced with Ailey II for three seasons. Recently, he was in the final cast of Punch Drunk's Sleep No More. He has performed works by Robert Battle, Ohad Naharin, William Forsythe, Hope Boykin, Baye and Asa, Andrea Miller, Rena Butler, Earl Mosley, and Francesca Harper, and has danced with Nona Hendryx, Mary J.Blige, and English conductor Simon Halsey. Mr. Gamble worked as a movement coordinator for Lincoln Center's Search For Spring. He was a swing actor at the haunted house, House of Spirits, and later acted in Saturday Night Live, Gossip Girl, and HBO's Random Acts of Flyness. As a model, he has been published in Vogue Italia, ID magazine, Buzzfeed Photo, The New York Times, and in campaigns for O.Studio.Design, Salomon, and David's Road. Most recently, the movement directed Fear of God and Players Magazine. Mr. Gamble graduated from the Ailey/Fordham BFA program with a double major in Art History.

Yuniel Betancourt, a native of Miami Florida, is a third-year student at The Boston Conservatory at Berklee, and is a Presidential Scholarship Recipient. While training at New World School of the Arts, he was named a 2023 YoungArts Finalist and Silver Award Winner in choreography. He has also attended summer programs at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Jacob's Pillow, Gibney, and Gallim. He recently premiered a new creation by Aszure Barton at The Boston Conservatory. Mr. Betancourt has also worked in the commercial world, performing in award shows, music videos, and flash mob events. His choreography has been presented in Miami, Boston, New Mexico, and Pittsburgh, and his most recent piece premiered at the Conservatory this spring.

