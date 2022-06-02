The Mark Morris Dance Group Joins Festival Of New York

The Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) has joined a collective of more than 300 organizations spanning the worlds of Culture, Education, Hospitality, Business, Media, and Wellness as part of the first Festival of New York - a citywide collaboration to promote New York City's cultural, economic, and spiritual comeback during the summer of 2022, as we collectively recover from one of the most difficult periods in our history and see our way through to a kinder, more equitable, more collaborative, and more inclusive future.

During the summer months, Memorial Day through Labor Day, Festival of New York will animate the city with events and opportunities to honor, grow, rejoice, and give back together through cross-borough collaborations, performances, installations, family fairs, community service opportunities, participatory arts and culture experiences, career fairs, and more.

In addition to its ongoing classes, camps, and community programs, MMDG will perform and host several special events as part of Festival of New York. The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center and Dance for PD will present a 20th Anniversary Dance Center Showcase on June 10-12, featuring an intergenerational performance of our Student Company I and II with members of the Dance for PD community. On August 18, the Mark Morris Dance Group will perform at the Queens Botanical Garden. Together with Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, the Dance Center will host Movement Mondays on The Plaza at 300 Ashland throughout the month of June. More programs will be announced.

For more information about MMDG's participation, visit mmdg.org, and for a complete list of Festival of New York partners, activations, and events, visit: FestivalofNY.com.