The Citadel Theatre Announces 4 Exciting Shows As Part Of The 2021/2022 House Series

The Citadel Theatre's House Series features four spectacular shows starting in March 2022 as part of the House Series.

The House Series brings to audiences the best concerts, cabarets, and comedy in a casual, relaxed atmosphere. These four, specially curated shows offer audiences a night out to explore everything from music and storytelling to laugh-out-loud comedy.

This year's line-up features artists both locally and nationally known including the talented women behind the all-woman show All Because I'm A Woman featuring: Kristi Hansen, Kate Blechinger, Mo Lefever, Allyson MacIvor, Jameela McNeil, Larissa Pohoreski, and Kaeley Jade Wiebe with Musical Direction by Jennifer McMillan. Krystle Dos Santos in Hey Viola!, a musical exploration of Canadian Civil Rights hero, Viola Desmond. Hilarious Canadian comedians Carolyn Taylor and Elvira Kurt provide a night of entertainment and endless laughs. And Stephanie Harpe in the Stephanie Harpe Experience with a night of high energy rock with her 5-piece band including Royce Rak, Steve Farrell, Andrew Jaehn, and Trevor Bigam.

"We are thrilled to bring you these four fantastic shows, filled with amazing artists from Edmonton and across the country. We hope you'll join us for all four to experience some incredible music, thoughtful storytelling and hilarious comedy!" says Citadel Artistic Director, Daryl Cloran.

House Series packages are on sale now for $125 + Fees & GST through the Box Office at 780.425.1820 or online at citadeltheatre.com. Casual tickets starting at $30 + Fees & GST on sale February 10, 2022.

House Series 2021/2022

All Because I'm A Woman

March 4 - 5, 2022

The songs of Dolly Parton and the women of country from yesterday and today

From Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn to Brandi Carlile and Yola, All Because I'm a Woman brings you an evening of some of the most iconic country tunes ever written with special focus on the songbook of the divine Ms. Dolly Parton. This all-women and femme ensemble is ready to give you a raucous celebration of the women of country music from yesterday and today. Featuring Kristi Hansen with Kate Blechinger, Mo Lefever, Allyson MacIvor, Jameela McNeil, Larissa Pohoreski, and Kaeley Jade Wiebe with Musical Direction by Jennifer McMillan.

Carolyn Taylor & Elvira Kurt Live!

April 22 - 23, 2022

Presented in partnership with Rapid Fire Theatre

Multiple award-winning Canadian Comedy Legends, Carolyn Taylor (Baroness Von Sketch Show / Scaredy Cats / Detention Adventure) and Elvira Kurt (Canada's Drag Race / The Great Canadian Bake Show / Queer Pride Inside / National Arts Center Presents / JFL / The Debaters / Comedy Now!) star in a hysterical night of raucous revelry, hilarious hijinks and or mirthful mayhem -it's a choose your own laugh adventure! In a potent combo of dazzlingly deft verbal gymnastics and ineptly impressive physical acrobatics -with a dollop of simulated Olympic figure skating- Taylor and Kurt wow audiences with their punchline prowess and story-telling savvy, landing the comedic equivalent of a flying camel spin into a triple axel as they go hard for comedy gold!

Hey Viola!

May 13 - 14, 2022

A musical exploration of Canadian Civil Rights hero Viola Desmond

Created by Krystle Dos Santos & Tracey Power

Developed by Western Canada Theatre & Musical TheatreWorks

Who is Viola Desmond? Discover the dynamic and inspirational music that filled the home of the business woman, feminist, and Canadian Civil Rights trailblazer. With brilliant hits of the era, and songs that influenced history, like "Dream a Little Dream", "Smile", "A Change is Gonna Come", and "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood", this personal, and powerful cabaret, gives audiences an opportunity to discover how the actions of one woman played such a huge role in a movement to end systemic racial injustice. Starring Edmonton's own Krystle Dos Santos!

Stephanie Harpe Experience (S.H.E.)

June 10 - 11, 2022

Stephanie Harpe Experience (S.H.E.) is a high energy 5-piece rock band based out of Edmonton that is coming to sing the roof off the Rice Theatre! Stephanie Harpe was discovered at 18 by Canadian Icon Jeff Healey; during their friendship she was taught about the music industry and inspired by his music. She went on to start a band in 2005 and has been opening for the biggest names in music including Trooper, Savoy Brown, Tom Cochrane & Red Ryder, Barenaked Ladies, Blue Rodeo, CCR Revisited, Colin James, Streetheart, Kim Mitchell, The Stampeders, David Wilcox, Buckcherry, Loverboy, and double billed with the iconic Darby Mills (formerly of the Headpins). S.H.E's album was recorded at Homestead Recorders with legendary producer Barry Allen and direction from Holger Petersen. S.H.E. features Stephanie Harpe with Royce Rak (lead guitar), Steve Farrell (bass guitar), Andrew Jaehn (rhythm guitar), and Trevor Bigam (drums) and management by Jeff McGinnis.