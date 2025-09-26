The Ballet Hispánico School Launches 2025-26 Adult Class Series, Fall Classes Now Available

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ballet Hispánico School has announced its 2025 Adult Program Fall Session with registration available now. Serving the Upper West Side for over 55 years, The Ballet Hispánico School offers a wide range of classes at uniquely affordable prices. With top-notch teachers and a low-pressure environment, adult classes at Ballet Hispánico provide something for every individual. Read more about class offerings and register here. All classes take place at 167 W. 89th Street, New York, NY, 10025. Enrollment is open through October 15, 2025, with drop-in classes available.

"I'm delighted to join Ballet Hispánico as director this year and I am thrilled to invite adults to experience the revitalizing joy of dance," said Blanca Huertas, Director of The Ballet Hispánico School. "We offer a wide range of dance styles for all experience levels, from drop-in classes to longer sessions. Get your body moving and join our community!"

All classes are held at The Ballet Hispánico School: 167 W. 89th Street, New York, NY, 10024. For more information, call The Ballet Hispánico School at 212-362-6710 ext. 890 or email school@ballethispánico.org.

FALL DANCE AND FITNESS CLASSES

Flamenco

Join School faculty member, and former soloist and choreographer for the Jose Greco Dance Company, JoDe Romano "La Chispa", for an Adult Flamenco class series, exploring castanets, movement techniques, inspirational music, and more. ¡OLÉ!

SATURDAYS | 2:30pm - 3:30pm or 3:30pm - 4:30pm

DATES: Through December 6

TUITION: $245 (11 Classes)

ENROLL HERE

Salsa Absolute Beginner

Absolute Beginner Salsa students should be new to salsa or have less than 3 months of training. Take your first steps into Salsa On2 with this fun, beginner-friendly class. Perfect for those new to salsa or with less than three months of training, you'll learn basic steps, shines, and partner work-no partner needed! Clear, detailed instruction ensures you'll build confidence while exploring rhythm, body isolations, and the joy of salsa.

SATURDAYS | 1:30pm - 2:30pm

DATES: Through December 13

TUITION: $264 (12 Classes) - $25 (Drop-In Class)

ENROLL HERE

Salsa Advanced Beginner

Join us in the Advanced Beginner Salsa class for Adults! Get your body moving with us while learning the basic steps, shines, and partner work found in New York's Salsa On2 timing. All steps are safe for all ages and no partner is needed. This class, ideal for people with at least 3 or more months of training, explores the Latin dance of Salsa through body isolations, rhythm, and partner work which are explained and demonstrated in detail using dance kinesiology and theory.

MONDAYS | 7:15pm - 8:15pm

DATES: Through December 8

SATURDAYS | 3:30pm - 4:30pm

DATES: Through December 13

TUITION: $264 (12 Classes) - $25 (Drop-In Class)

ENROLL HERE

Beginner Ballet

Join The Ballet Hispánico School for this class designed to teach you the basic principles of ballet. If you have ever wanted to learn ballet, this is the perfect class for you. It will provide the necessary tools that will allow you to understand how a ballet class works and how the muscles in your body need to engage to achieve the simple but complex steps of this dance style.

WEDNESDAYS | 7:15pm - 8:15pm

DATES: Through December 10

TUITION: $264 (12 Classes) - $25 (Drop-In Class)

ENROLL HERE

Intermediate Ballet

This class is ideal for dance enthusiasts that have at least one year of training experience in Ballet, or that have taken our Beginner Ballet Level course. We will explore new steps and combinations that will allow you to level up your training by building a solid technique.

THURSDAYS | 7:15pm - 8:15pm

DATES: Through December 11

TUITION: $264 (12 Classes) - $25 (Drop-In Class)

ENROLL HERE

Tap

Whether you have some tap experience or have never danced before, join us in our adult tap classes! This class will be tailored to meet the needs of each student. We will focus on tap fundamentals, gradually progressing throughout the session. We will dance to a variety of music, from classic jazz standards to contemporary music. As we learn technique, we will be improving balance and our rhythmic awareness. Come have fun dancing in a social, encouraging setting!

WEDNESDAYS | 7:00pm - 8:00pm

DATES: Through December 10

TUITION: $264 (12 Classes) - $25 (Drop-In Class)

ENROLL HERE

Hip-Hop

This class will give you the elements of hip hop grooves, culture and ability to express yourself on the dance floor. You will work on choreography, musicality, and your ability to perform. This class will clean your movements, correct bad habits, all while learning fun and energetic routines that will deliver an enriching cardio workout.

SATURDAYS | 12:30pm - 1:30pm

DATES: Through December 13

TUITION: $264 (12 Classes) - $25 (Drop-In Class)

ENROLL HERE

Yoga

Join in an all-level yoga experience that harmoniously blends elements of Hatha, Vinyasa and Restorative yoga. This dynamic yet mindful class invites you to move through flowing sequences that build strength and promote a state of meditative movement, while also incorporating longer-held poses to cultivate mindfulness and enhance muscular resilience as well as stretching and nourishing the fascia. Through this thoughtful combination, you'll explore the balance between movement and stillness, enhancing inner awareness and a profound sense of tranquility. Perfect for practitioners of any level, this class provides a nurturing space to connect with your body and mind, inviting you to experience the joy of yoga in its full expression.

TUESDAYS | 7:30pm - 8:30pm

DATES: Through December 9

TUITION: $264 (12 Classes) - $25 (Drop-In Class)

ENROLL HERE

Mat Pilates

Whether a dancer or not, having a balanced body will prevent chronic pain and injuries. The Mat Pilates class is designed to improve posture, flexibility, balance and body awareness. Open to all ages and levels, no previous experience in Pilates is required.

TUESDAYS | 7:30pm - 8:30pm | Through December 9

WEDNESDAYS | 7:30pm - 8:30pm | Through December 9

SATURDAYS | 9:00am - 10:00am | Through December 13

TUITION: $264 (12 Classes)

ENROLL HERE

Contemporary

Class will start with a full warm-up that focuses on strength, technique, and flexibility appropriately preparing the dancers bodies in a safe-injury preventive way. We will review the basics as well as work on more challenging elements in a fun nonjudgmental environment. Dancers will move through the space, learn musicality, explore their artistic choices and build stamina. Class will end working on choreography.

TUESDAYS | 6:30pm - 7:30pm

DATES: Through December 9

TUITION: $264 (12 Classes)

ENROLL HERE

Tango

Join The Ballet Hispánico School in Adult Tango! In these classes, we will work on the foundational basis you need to dance Argentine Tango. You'll learn individual and couples techniques, and useful tools to take to the dance floor. For Tango, no previous experience or partner are required.

WEDNESDAYS | 6:00pm - 7:00pm

DATES: Through December 10

TUITION: $264 (12 Classes)

ENROLL HERE

Afro-Modern Fusion

An invitation to move with intention. Reconnect with your body and explore rhythmic expression under the guidance of a high-energy, well rounded instructor, Ms.Dánice. This all-levels class blends the grounded, healing movement of Afro-Caribbean dance with the fluidity and release of Modern Contemporary technique. Uplift your week in an expressive movement experience that promotes wellness and connection.

WEDNESDAYS | 7:15pm - 8:15pm

DATES: September 17 - December 10

TUITION: $264 (12 Classes)

ENROLL HERE